Khloe Kardashian’s Baby Daddy Bans Her Family From Delivery Room

Khloe Kardashian is set to give birth very soon, but she may be breaking the Kardashian delivery room tradition. As many fans know, the Kardashians get very excited about the birth of their babies, and usually Kris Jenner and the sisters are in the delivery room with the expectant mother. However, that may not be true for Khloe.

According to a Feb. 1 report by Radar Online, Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, has banned the Kardashian/Jenner family from being inside the delivery room when Khloe gives birth. Tristan reportedly doesn’t want anyone in the delivery room besides himself. Tristan allegedly decided he didn’t want the reality TV family in the room after seeing the scene that the family made during the birth of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s third child, Chicago West, who was born via surrogate in January.

One source reveals that Tristan Thompson thinks the scene was a “circus” and was “freaked out” by the scene he witnessed during Chicago’s birth. The insider goes on to reveal that the Kardashians were not in the room while the surrogate gave birth to Chicago. However, they were allegedly fighting for space in the room just moments after the baby entered the world, calling the family “loud” and “intrusive.”

It seems that Kris Jenner and the Kardashian family will have to hang out in the waiting room while Khloe Kardashian is giving birth. Tristan Thompson reportedly does not want them in the birthing suite at any point, and the family will allegedly have to wait to see the baby until both mom and dad get some alone time with their little bundle of joy. Fans are now wondering if cameras will be rolling during the birth as well.

Khloe Kardashian has already confirmed that she plans to have the baby in Cleveland, where she and Tristan live. Khloe has revealed that if the baby is a boy she plans to name him Tristan Thompson Jr. after his father, but that she has not settled on a name for a baby girl as of yet.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!.