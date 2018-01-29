WWE Rumors: The Real Reason Nikki Bella Turned On Brie Bella At ‘Royal Rumble’

On Sunday night, the WWE Royal Rumble presented the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match. There were a ton of special surprise entrants in the match from years past, including names like Trish Stratus, Lita, Torrie Wilson, Molly Holly, Michelle McCool, and the Bella Twins. Out of all the past WWE superstars, it was the Bella Twins that made it almost to the end of the match. The final three women involved were Asuka, Nikki Bella, and Brie Bella. While the Bella Twins were doing well working together against the dominant Asuka, Nikki inexplicably turned on her sister and eliminated Brie, which left her one-on-one with Asuka, leading to Nikki’s elimination at the end. The Wrestling Observer Radio (by way of Sportskeeda) reported the real reason that Nikki Bella eliminated her own sister.

Why Did Nikki Bella Eliminate Brie Bella?

Not only were Nikki Bella and Brie Bella at the WWE Royal Rumble to compete in the women’s Rumble match, but the camera crew for the reality show Total Bellas was on hand as well. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the show was filming the entire weekend with the Bella Twins as they prepared for the Royal Rumble and was also recording their in-ring action and backstage reactions to the match.

According to the reports, the entire reason that Nikki Bella eliminated Brie Bella was to lead to an angle to take place on Total Bellas next season. While Total Bellas is a reality television show, they often possibly enhance some of the storylines for the series, along with the romantic difficulties they deal with concerning Daniel Bryan and John Cena.

Will This Lead To A WWE Return For Bella Twins?

This does not mean that the Bella Twins won’t return to the WWE ring, and this could possibly lead to a match between the two. The fact that Nikki Bella eliminated Brie Bella while Asuka was still in the match made little sense. Asuka is undefeated and has never lost a match since entering the WWE. It made sense for the Bella Twins to work together to eliminate her and then go at each other.

The fact that Nikki Bella eliminated Brie Bella first made her elimination at the hands of Asuka a foregone conclusion. While the WWE could use this lack of planning as the angle on Total Bellas, it could make sense to have the two battle in the ring again down the line.

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan recently had their first child and both have been working out, hoping for an in-ring return. While Bryan will probably never wrestle in the WWE again, Brie has said she wants to come back. According to E! News last October, Brie Bella said that she will make her WWE comeback in 2018 “for sure.”

Nikki Bella also said that her WWE career was not over with despite her injuries. Wrestling Inc. reported last September that Nikki said she will be back and hopes Brie Bella will return with her. The Total Bellas angle is a fact, but there might be more to the angle than just the one-shot at the Royal Rumble.