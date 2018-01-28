Jill Duggar Dillard Slammed On Social Media For Expensive Purchase While Husband Creates GoFundMe Accounts

Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband, Derick Dillard, have been repeatedly slammed on social media for creating GoFundMe accounts for their mission work. According to many, their mission work is “not real,” since the pair are not supported by a church. Instead, they rely on handouts from fans in order for Derick to complete his missionary training.

The pair recently went to a friend’s wedding and posted photos of themselves on their Instagram accounts. Jill wore gold shoes, in line with the other bridesmaids at the event. It was the first time many fans had seen a Duggar daughter wearing heels that high.

While many praised Jill Duggar Dillard for her fashion choice, others remarked on how expensive they likely were and how Derick must have paid for them via his GoFundMe accounts.

The couple currently works with the mission section of Cross Church, though it is unclear if the role is paid or not. Derick recently underwent training of some sort and solicited money from friends and family via a GoFundMe page, which most people found to be “tacky” and “uncouth,” especially because the couple are perceived to be relatively wealthy.

However, the pair have announced they are no longer on Counting On, calling it their own decision.

Not only were some fans annoyed by the fact that Jill Duggar Dillard purchased new shoes while she and Derick appear to be living on handouts, but other fans thought it was ridiculous that Jill admitted she purchased the shoes via Amazon.

One fan inquired where Jill had purchased her new shoes. When she replied that she had purchased them via Amazon because she was so busy, another fan popped up to ask what she and Derick were busy with since they both do not work. However, the pair are at ministry events and are also raising two young children.

Derick Dillard was rumored to have been fired from Counting On for his transphobic remarks toward Jazz Jennings, who also appears on TLC. However, the pair maintain that it was their choice to distance themselves from the wildly popular television show. Jill has been on television in one way or another since she was 13.