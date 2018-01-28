Donald Trump Says He Has ‘Tremendous Respect For Women’ But Wouldn’t Call Himself A Feminist

Donald Trump says he isn’t a feminist but insists he has “tremendous respect” for women.

While in Davos for the World Economic Forum, Trump sat down with former CNN host Piers Morgan for an interview that will air Sunday on Britain’s ITV. During their chat, the U.S. president spoke to the former Celebrity Apprentice contestant about the progress he thinks American women are making and his true feelings about feminism.

When asked about how he feels about those who brand him as sexist, Trump replied, “Well, I am for them.”

“…[A]nd I think a lot of them understand that.”

To prove his point, Trump boasted about his election campaign and recalled how he “won many categories of women and the women vote” despite the fact that he was running against Hillary Clinton, a woman.

“And I think I would do even better right now,” he added.

Trump also told Morgan that American women currently have “the best unemployment numbers that they’ve had in 17 years.” According to the U.S. president, he thinks women are “doing tremendously” in different aspects, including in business, and “people are starting to see that.”

Morgan then asked Trump if he signs up to the concept of gender equality and of a woman’s right to feel safe in the workplace. In his Daily Mail article about the interview, the TV host noted that after initially answering “I do,” Trump deflected and began talking about the military and law enforcement.

“There’s nobody better than me on the military. I think women really like that. I think they want to be safe at home, in many different respects.”

When Morgan interjected, bringing up the fact that the U.S. president had said some things that many found to be disrespectful against women, Trump implied that he has changed and reassured the host that he respects women.

“Well, I think we have to evolve.”

“If we don’t evolve, there’s something missing,” he added.

“…I have tremendous respect for women. You see all of the women I have working around me and working with me. Tremendous respect for women.”

Morgan then asked Trump if he identifies as a feminist.

“No, I wouldn’t say I’m a feminist.”

According to Trump, to call himself a feminist might be “going too far.” “I’m for women, I’m for men, I’m for everyone,” he explained.

On Sunday morning, as people started to react to the excerpts from Morgan’s interview with Trump, the British TV personality took to Twitter with an observation. According to Morgan, while there has been “outrage and mockery” over Trump admitting that he isn’t a feminist, the response would have been worse if he had said that he was.

The rise of Trump, who has two daughters, Ivanka, 36, and Tiffany, 24, has coincided with the growing #MeToo movement, which has seen scores of women speaking up against rape culture and tearing down the patriarchy. On Jan. 20, the anniversary of Trump’s inauguration, over a million women participated in the Women’s March to protest Trump and his administration’s policies. This year’s march was a reprise of the 2017 Women’s March, which was attended by millions around the world. The protest rally was a response, in part, to Trump’s statements and positions, which were regarded by many as anti-women.