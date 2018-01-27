‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Rumor: How Snoke Could Return

Warning: This article contains spoilers.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi may have killed off Snoke already, but his story is not over just yet.

There are still a lot of questions surrounding the mysterious character, but his death in the previous film had many losing hope that answers will be provided in Star Wars: Episode 9.

Many believe that he is still alive and will be back with a vengeance even beyond Star Wars: The Last Jedi although it may not be in Star Wars: Episode 9 or even in any future movies.

There is still so much that needed to be explored at least looking at how Snoke was portrayed in the films so far. He has been shown to be very powerful with the dark side of the Force, but he is not a Sith.

At one point, Andy Serkis, who does the voice and motion capture for the baddie, stated in an interview with an unidentified magazine that the ancient humanoid is more formidable than the iconic Star Wars villains Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine.

Should Snoke return in some way, shape, or form in the Star Wars saga, it should be to make sense of at least three things, as per the popular and ever-ardent Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Star Wars Explained.

The first one is where Snoke really came from. It has been suggested that he hails from the Unknown Regions, which is yet to be explored fully in the Star Wars films.

In the hit Star Wars novels titled Aftermath written by Chuck Wendig, however, it was hinted that there was a strong dark side presence calling to Emperor Palpatine from that mysterious area, and it is now believed to be Snoke.

The Unknown Regions has also been revealed to be the place where the First Order was officially born so it looks like Disney is looking to explore the area beyond the outer rim through Snoke. Whether it will be through his story or not, however, is unclear.

Star Wars Explained says that it will be much better if future Star Wars movies or material beyond The Last Jedi will at least reveal where exactly in the Unknown Regions Snoke is from. That way, apart from his origin, a lot more important things about him will be uncovered.

The Star Wars watcher believes that the mystery surrounding who he really is, how long he has been around enough to see for himself the rise and fall of the Empire will all be divulged when that one question is answered.

Star Wars Explained speculates that Snoke might be from a never before seen species that is naturally strong with the Force, which would explain away his powers and abilities.

While the first two questions are unlikely to be explored in Star Wars: Episode 9, the third film in the sequel trilogy is hoped to at least touch on how Snoke rose to power and became the leader of the First Order, which was under the leadership of the Imperial captain Rae Sloane, as per the Aftermath books, before he entered the picture.

It is unclear how Snoke took over after her although the impression is that he may have killed her and those who were in his way using the Force, ultimately striking fear on anyone else who intends to do the same. Star Wars Explained posits that it was through his Force power that Snoke singlehandedly took control of the group.

Another important thing Star Wars: The Last Jedi did not get into is the truth about Snoke’s intention although the YouTuber speculates that he was simply trying to get stronger with the Force.

Him ultimately conquering the galaxy is just his way to further tap into the dark side, which is also why he made sure to get that highest seat of power in the First Order.

Unfortunately, the Star Wars watcher believes that as far as the sequel trilogy is concerned, Snoke’s arc is over.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer and director Rian Johnson has said time and again, more recently during a chat with LA Times, that the character existed to simply serve the development of Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and nothing more so that the rest of the things about him did not matter in the story that was being told.

Star Wars Explained thinks that the answers to these three main questions should at least be provided to fans even though there are no plans to bring the character back.

While they may come after Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the YouTuber says that it is unlikely through Star Wars: Episode 9, but a novel or comic instead.