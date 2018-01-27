A Look Inside Donald Trump’s Unshakable Fans, The Trumpettes

Donald Trump has taken a lot of heat during his first year in office, but there is one group that has stood behind him the entire way. Despite all of Trump’s controversial moments, the president’s most loyal group of followers, dubbed the Trumpettes, have held unwavering support for the 45th President. Here’s an inside look at Trump’s dedicated followers.

The Trumpettes Host Huge Event

According to Town and Country, the Trumpettes were founded by Toni Holt Kramer, who recently held an event at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The event drew a crowd of around 800 supporters, with Trump’s son, Eric Trump, giving the opening speech.

Each person paid $300 to attend the event, which featured Fox News star Jeanine Pirro as the main speaker. During her keynote address, Judge Pirro praised Trump for being a true genius and fired back at the claims that he is mentally unstable.

As far as Kramer is concerned, she regularly meets with Trump whenever he’s in town and gets upset whenever Trump gets involved in another scandal.

“I was very upset when I read all of the stuff that so many people believe,” Kramer explained.

“Our president is our only choice, our only salvation, and I can’t emphasize it enough.”

Why Did Kramer Found The Trumpettes?

Although Kramer is completely devoted to Trump’s cause, she wasn’t always a hardcore Republican. Kramer was friends with Hilary Clinton when her husband was in office and even put on a party for the former First Lady. But Kramer’s allegiances changed after Trump declared he was running for the presidency.

In fact, Kramer founded the Trumpettes USA on the same day that Trump announced his campaign. Kramer was working for Trump at Mar-a-Lago at the time and formed the group to help organize the women vote for Trump.

The Trumpettes’ Early Days

Word quickly spread about Kramer’s group, and it wasn’t long before she had her first follower. Fred “The Hammer” Williamson, who used to play professional football and tried his hand in acting, was the first person to sign up as a Trumpster.

Most of the members of the Trumpettes, of course, are women and many of them are part of the upper class. One of the group’s most loyal members is Rhoda Shear, who used to host the TV show Up All Night and currently works in the lingerie business.

Who Is A Part Of The Group?

While the members of the Trumpettes are wealthy, they claim that they didn’t raise money for Trump’s campaign. Instead, they like to think of themselves as a marketing group that helped generate enthusiasm for Trump’s bid for the presidency. Any money the group raises goes towards funding events, like their recent celebration at Mar-a-Lago. Funds that are left over at the end of the year go towards a charity that benefits men and women in law enforcement.

But What About Trump’s Controversial Past With Women?

Kramer and the rest of the members of the Trumpettes tend to ignore Trump’s many controversies, even when it comes to his questionable behavior towards women. The group believes many of Trump’s scandals were lies created by Hilary Clinton during the 2016 campaign.

They also put a lot of the blame on the media, which tends to paint Donald Trump in an unfavorable light.