‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Next Two Weeks of Jan 29-Feb 9: Nathan Dies, Faison Suffers, Heinrik Tricks Cops

General Hospital spoilers for the two weeks from Monday, January 29 through Friday, February 9 reveal that the death everyone knows is coming occurs to kick off the February sweeps drama. Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) continues to wreak havoc in Port Charles, and as the countdown to the Friz wedding begins, circumstances crop up that might throw up roadblocks for the couple including lies, secrets, and a rumored murder mystery. Here’s what to expect the next two weeks on GH.

GH Spoilers, Monday, January 29

Spoilers from TV Source indicate that Nathan West (Ryan Paevey) won’t survive the week after his tragic shooting on Friday’s cliffhanger show. General Hospital spoilers from Diagnosis Daytime reveal that Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) tries to repay a debt and works hard to save Nathan’s life. Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) has Cesar Faison’s (Anders Hove) life in his hands. Jordan Ashford (Vinessa Antoine) is suspicious when she learns Peter August (Wes Ramsey) was apparently shot but isn’t injured. His reveal as Heinrik comes soon.

General Hospital Spoilers, Tuesday, January 30

On Tuesday, Anna makes a surprising move, and Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) is frustrated when he’s interrupted, and things go awry. As it turns out, Drew Cain (Billy Miller) knows more about his shared past with Jason than he realizes. Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) pops up and shares a sweet moment with his wife Nina Reeves (Michelle Stafford). Sam Cain (Kelly Monaco) makes a promise, but is it one that she can keep? The new issue of ABC Soaps in Depth teases that Sam and Jason aren’t done yet.

Faison's mere presence is spine-chilling… imagine what Maxie must be going through today. An intense, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/WPhubgGjU3 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 26, 2018

GH Spoilers, Wednesday, January 31

As Port Charles hits mid-week, Valentin reminds Nina that what she did to Cassandra Pierce (Jessica Tuck) might still come back to haunt them and he issues a warning. Sam won’t help when asked and this might be for the mayoral campaign for her mom Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn). Peter August (Wes Ramsey) is also unable to help. Meanwhile, Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) has big plans for Jordan. With all the stress, this couple could use a romantic interlude.

General Hospital Spoilers, Thursday, February 1

When Jason tries to pursue his agenda to get answers about Faison and the past, things just don’t go according to plan. Also, Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom) works with Franco Baldwin (Roget Howarth) to delve into the reformed serial killer’s psyche for the study he’s doing. Franco spends time with Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner) talking about the past, but Kevin interrupts before Franco can get answers he needs. GH spoilers from She Knows Soaps reveal Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) gets a disturbing phone call.

GH Spoilers, Friday, February 2

As the week closes, Sonny confides in Jason about the phone call that churned up emotions from his past. Also, this week, Monica Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson) is guarded, and Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) is reminded of her shady history. Kiki Jerome (Hayley Erin) is put in an awkward position by her mom, and Stella Henry (Vernee Watson) shows compassion. Will Faison and Nathan survive the week? Ryan Paevey’s character is confirmed to die, and Anders Hove hinted he wouldn’t survive either.

General Hospital Spoilers, Monday, February 5

As the following week begins, Franco confides in Kevin about his past and questions of what he did to little Drew. Carly keeps pushing Jason not to give up on Sam, but he’s tired of being pushed. Ava Jerome (Maura West) can’t help herself but is this about her suspicions about Griffin and Kiki? Sam makes a confession, and if it’s about the kiss she shared on New Year’s with Jason, Drew will be crushed but the secret must be revealed, or their marriage won’t start out with a clean slate.

GH Spoilers, Tuesday, February 6

Alexis and Finn spend some more time bonding this week. Will this make Julian Jerome (William deVry) jealous? Spoilers for Tuesday from Soap Central indicate that Julian is annoyed and he reaches out to Lucas who’s still in town. Curtis and Jordan team up while Anna continues her investigation into Faison, Heinrik and what was done to Drew and Jason. Robin Scorpio (Kimberly McCullough) reads between the lines and figures out something.

General Hospital Spoilers, Wednesday, February 7

New spoilers promise that Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) says some words that could have a long-reaching impact. Peter bumps into Lulu Spencer (Emme Rylan) as she’s feeling the impact from what happened to Nathan and her role in his death. Julian says no to an offer. It seems he’s being pressured by the real estate developer. Alexis needs Sam’s help and might want Aurora Media to get involved with the mayor’s race to expose some of the skeletons in Ned’s closet.

With Julian and Molly on the same page (for once), Alexis faces an uphill climb today. #GH is brand-new and STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/wx4eb8QCng — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 23, 2018

GH Spoilers, Thursday, February 8

As the week nears its end, Anna is in denial and Faison is either dead or in bad shape after his shooting the prior week. Sonny makes a vow to fix things, but you can’t raise the dead. Valentin catches Anna off guard. Robin has regrets that she expresses. This is about her bringing Drew to town and insisting he was Jason. Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) is proud of Franco. Nelle has a happy moment and is still intent on winning back Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) who doesn’t want further entanglements.

General Hospital Spoilers, Friday, February 9

As the week after next closes out, Sam must ask someone for a favor. Franco shares a moment with Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati), and Liz doesn’t like it. Valentin sticks to Nina’s side. Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprona) offers Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) his support after she loses Nathan. Lulu is stunned as it seems she’s still being blamed by Dante and Maxie for her role in Nathan’s death. It’s a rough, sad two weeks coming to Port Charles.

Sweeps action begins to heat up next week, and the latest news reveals more than one life will be lost as both Nathan and Faison might die. Catch up on the GH scoop on Franco and Drew’s shared past as victims of child abuse, the rumored return of Jonathan Jackson as Lucky, and Maxie’s new love after Nathan’s tragic death. Watch ABC every day for new episodes and then come back often for the latest General Hospital spoilers and news.