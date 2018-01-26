Dog And Beth Chapman Reunite With Son Leland, Fans Ecstatic Over New Family Photo

Beth Chapman has just shared a new photo to her Instagram, and Dog the Bounty Hunter fans are having a field day. A mini Chapman family reunion has occurred in Alabama, as Beth, Duane “Dog” Chapman, and Leland Chapman met up for a family dinner.

“These two make me laugh,” Beth captioned the photo of Dog and Leland.

Fans expressed their excitement over the reunion in the photo’s comment section which has already garnered over 7,000 likes in just an hour.

“Love seeing them together,” one fan commented.

“Love you all!!! Y’all are such a wonderful family,” another added.

Many comments noted how similar Dog and Leland looked since the last time they were together. Fans were shocked at how Leland continually grows to look like Dog as he ages. The 41-year-old shares the same smile as his father.

Leland left Hawaii and moved to the mainland in 2015, and has been residing in Alabama with his wife Jamie P. Chapman. Jamie and Leland married in 2016 and he continues to work as a bail agent.

Leland is Dog’s son from his first marriage to La fonda Sue Honeycutt. La fonda is also the mother of Dog’s eldest son, Duane Lee Chapman II. Leland’s son, Dakota Chapman, still resides in Hawaii with Dog and Beth.

With Beth and Dog living in Hawaii full time, family reunions with Leland are few and far between. The Dog the Bounty Hunter couple recently left Hawaii and traveled to Denver, before heading down south to Alabama.

Leland has not made an appearance on Beth or Dog’s Instagram pages since 2014; needless to say, Dog the Bounty Hunter fans were ecstatic over Beth’s new post. Leland also posted the photo to his Instagram page which he shares with his wife.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Beth and Dog have been very adamant in their stance on bail reform and how new “catch and release” policies are dangerous to the public. The Chapmans met with friend and judge, Robert Wilters, on Monday in Bay Minette, Alabama, just days before meeting with Leland.

A post shared by lelandbchapman (@lelandbchapman) on May 29, 2017 at 6:48pm PDT

Beth is also rumored to be joining the Celebrity Big Brother house in February, which could be a reason for her trip to the United States, although her appearance is still unconfirmed.