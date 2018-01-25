New Photos Of Carrie Underwood Surface Following Nasty Fall

New photos of Carrie Underwood have been popping up online after the country superstar confirmed in late December that she’d had to have 40 to 50 stitches in her face as a result of a fall in November. Carrie’s athleisure line, Calia by Carrie Underwood, which is exclusively available at Dick’s Sporting Goods, has been sharing new photos of the star in recent days to promote the brand’s spring line.

The snaps show Underwood looking happy and healthy as she works out and models clothes from her hugely popular range. She can be seen looking just as stunning as ever with her hair tied back in a high ponytail while rocking a black jacket and patterned leggings from her collection.

While it’s not clear if the promotional images were taken before or after Carrie suffered a nasty fall in November (which broke her right wrist and also injured her face), the star’s lack of scarring on either side of her face appears to suggest that the photo shoot most likely took place before she sustained her injuries but are only being shared across social media now.

Carrie’s friend and makeup artist, Melissa Schleicher, shared a snap from the latest shoot on Instagram, confirming that the images are in fact all new and hadn’t been seen before, though she didn’t reveal exactly when the shoot took place.

Morning stretches in CALIA. ???? pic.twitter.com/MlRsLmgGrY — CALIA by Carrie Underwood (@CALIAbyCarrie) January 25, 2018

“Loving the new @caliabycarrie pictures!!” Schleicher captioned one of the new photos that have been popping up across Calia’s various social media accounts over the past few days.

“@carrieunderwood you are one beautiful human and you make amazing workout clothes.”

Melissa then confirmed that she did Underwood’s hair and makeup for the photo shoot, adding, “hair and makeup by ME.”

But whether the images were taken before or after Carrie’s fall, there’s no doubting that the star looks as radiant as ever in the newly rolled out pictures as she continues to promote her athleisure line.

Notably, Carrie’s only confirmed to have been photographed out in public once after her fall, prior to the new photo shoot.

Former Below Deck star Adrienne Gang shared a photo of herself with the singer on Twitter after running into her at the gym in mid-December, about a month after she fell on some hard steps outside her house in Tennessee.

Adrienne then told Us Weekly that despite the mom of one getting about 50 stitches to her face mere weeks earlier, she couldn’t even tell the stunning singer was injured and didn’t appear to look much different than she did before.

“I didn’t notice anything amiss on her face. Simply, she looked lovely,” Gang said of her encounter with the singer last month. “She was extremely friendly and gracious.”

“She looked great and seemed to be in great spirits,” the reality star then added of Carrie.

As fans will already know, Underwood told her most dedicated fans in a heartfelt blog post on New Year’s Eve that her November fall was more serious than she’d initially stated on social media.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Though she previously confirmed that she’d broken her wrist, Carrie then revealed for the first time – more than seven weeks after the fall sent her to the hospital – that she had also had surgery that resulted in 40 to 50 stitches to her face.

Per a transcript of her blog post shared by Variety, Underwood wrote on her official Fan Club blog post that her injuries were pretty “gruesome” and may have left her face looking a little different.

“When I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different,” the “The Champion” singer wrote online on her website in late December.

Underwood then told fans that she’s “hoping the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don’t know how it’s all going to end up.”