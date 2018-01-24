Carrie Underwood is reportedly pregnant with her second child. Just one day after the Inquisitr reported on some pregnancy speculation that has been floating around the internet, a couple of outlets — albeit not super trustworthy ones — reported that Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, are expecting baby number two!

“They’re absolutely thrilled. They’ve been relying on their faith during Carrie’s road to recovery but a pregnancy is completely unexpected. It’s not lost on them that great joy can come out of great tragedy,” a source told OK! Magazine, according to Hollywood Life.

The original post from OK! Magazine isn’t online, which suggests that the story might be in the print version of the celebrity gossip mag.

Underwood has been in the news quite a bit lately, ever since she fell on the stairs in front of her home, injuring her wrist and her face in November. She took to her blog a couple of weeks ago to let fans know that she was taking time to heal, but that she also needed 50 stitches in her face — and that she wasn’t feeling ready to be back in the public eye just yet.

“When I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different,” Underwood said.

Fans then noticed that a picture of Underwood post-accident was already posted online — and she didn’t look any different, making some people wonder if maybe there was something else going on. Now, at least according to OK! Magazine, we know that there very well might be!

This isn’t the first time that Carrie Underwood pregnancy rumors surfaced, either. Rumors circulated in November, before Underwood’s accident, but the singer never confirmed the news, and it appeared to be nothing more than a rumor. Now, however, people are wondering if Underwood’s “different look” might have to do with a baby bump.

“Just the thought of a new baby in their home has Carrie so excited. Word is she’s only a few weeks along but couldn’t resist sharing the news with a select few,” the source added.

Underwood and Fisher haven’t given anyone any reason to believe that they’re getting ready to welcome another child into their family (their son, Isaiah, is 2), but that doesn’t necessarily mean that the report isn’t true.

When Underwood was pregnant with her first child, she shared the news on Instagram. It’s safe to say that fans have been glued to her social media accounts waiting to see what she shares next — either a pregnancy announcement, a selfie, a new tour announcement, a new album, or really, anything else. Underwood’s fanbase is pretty incredible, and they’ve supported her for years. No matter what’s going on in Underwood’s life, she’s got plenty of love to go around, that’s for sure.

“Despite her horrific injury, Carrie is feeling on top of the world. She’s very grateful for all the new blessings in her life,” the source said.