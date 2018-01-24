Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Couldn’t Care Less About Miranda Lambert’s Latest Diss

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani aren’t worried about what anybody thinks of their amazing relationship — including Shelton’s ex-wife Miranda Lambert. The blonde country star recently dissed Shelton and Stefani onstage, but inside sources say that The Voice stars couldn’t care less about what she has to say.

Lambert Disses Shelton Onstage

According to Hollywood Life, Lambert changed a few words to her song, “Little Red Wagon,” that many fans took it as a direct jab at Shelton. Singing in front of a large crowd, Lambert told the audience that she got the “hell” out of Oklahoma, referring to her split with Shelton back in 2015.

The dig was clearly about Lambert’s ex-husband and his love for the Sooner State, but an inside source claims that Shelton and Stefani refuse to let anything hinder their future together.

“Blake had his own songs and conversations after separating with Miranda and Miranda has her similar journey as well, but Gwen and Blake really are interested in letting go of Miranda Lambert and what she says or does moving forward,” the source claims. “Gwen and Blake know they can’t move forward by always looking back. That story is done, and the story now is Gwen and Blake.”

Next time you see Miranda Lambert live, you may want to listen extra carefully to her lyrics about Oklahoma. https://t.co/XJ7CnSCdB6 — E! News (@enews) January 24, 2018

Shelton And Stefani Continue Strong

Shelton and Stefani’s romance has been a hot topic over the past year and it doesn’t look like they are slowing down anytime soon. Between spending the holidays together with Stefani’s family in Los Angeles to her frequent trips to Shelton’s sprawling ranch in Oklahoma, their love has never been better.

The source says that Shelton and Stefani are focused on their romance more than ever and are doing their best to avoid drama in 2018. The last thing they want to do take a step back and get involved in a war of words with Lambert, who is clearly still holding on to a grudge.

Stefani Enjoys Romantic Trip To Mexico

It may be hard to believe, but Stefani and Shelton have been dating for over two years. The couple recently enjoyed a romantic trip to Playa del Carmen in Mexico, where the pop star opened up about her romance with Shelton.

The No Doubt alum was spotted walking along the beach with her country crooner, wearing a white bikini and cream-colored jacket. Shelton donned a dark button up and board shorts for the occasion and couldn’t help but smile for the cameras.

Gwen Stefani is still smitten with Blake Shelton and "has never once" tried to change him. https://t.co/tjkMhfpjtp pic.twitter.com/IOcYWct09f — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 19, 2018

Inside Stefani And Shelton’s Unlikely Romance

An inside source revealed that Stefani has never tried to change Shelton and loves everything about him, including his country fashion. Although the two make an unlikely couple, the insider says that Stefani is most attracted to Shelton’s masculinity and how he treats her three boys: Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo.

#thankful gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Nov 24, 2017 at 10:09am PST

Shelton has developed a strong bond with Stefani’s kids, whom she had with her ex-husband of 10 years, Gavin Rossdale, and is quickly becoming like a second father to them.

Blake Shelton and Lambert parted ways in the summer of 2015. He has not commented on Lambert’s latest diss and it sounds like he never will.