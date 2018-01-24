Beyonce Allegedly Wants Another Baby

Beyonce Knowles loves spending time with her kids so much that she is considering having another one according to Hollywood Life. The singer has three kids, Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi and wants a fourth child with husband Jay-Z.

Beyonce had Blue Ivy six-years ago and added twins Sir and Rumi to the Carter family in 2017. Blue Ivy was born on January 7, 2012, and the twins, Sir and Rumi, where born on June 13, 2017. The multi-platinum and 22-time Grammy award winner seems to be having baby fever according to reports. The singer had to cancel her performance at Coachella in 2017 because of her babies and some fans are concerned this might be the case this year.

The 36-year-old singer got married to rapper Jay-Z on April 4, 2008, and seems to be enjoying motherhood. Beyonce’s success as a member of Destiny’s Child and as a solo singer requires hard work. Ambitious singers often sacrifice their relationships because of their careers in the entertainment industry. Sometimes dating fellow celebrities is a better option because they understand the demands of the industry. It was only natural for her to marry to Jay-Z, someone in the industry.

The multi-awarding winning singer is the fifth-most followed user on Instagram, with 110 million followers, a reflection of her exceptional career. Balancing career and motherhood is vital for the diva at this time. Some may argue that taking a break will do no harm to her career because of her reputation. Beyonce is not your average singer; she is an icon in the music industry and a role model for women, young and old. Whichever way the argument sways, the singer seems to be leaning towards motherhood. How this decision could affect her career is arguable but the 36-year-old mother is not getting any younger.

This is not the first time Beyonce has disclosed that she wants another child. In 2013, Beyonce talked to Oprah about her desire to have another child. She also talked about her husband, Jay-Z and daughter, Blue Ivy in the interview with Oprah according to The Mirror.

The singer is reportedly planning a secret album and wants to have another baby before she is 40, in a report by Hollywood Life. However, she seems to be focused on her career this year and will not cancel her performance at Coachella in 2018. From all indications, baby number four is definitely coming soon, but not this year. Beyonce Knowles will be performing on April 14 and April 21 at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival according to Billboard.