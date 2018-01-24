Scott Disick: Sofia Richie Desperate To Look Like Kourtney Kardashian, Morphing Into ‘KUWTK’ Star [Rumor]

Scott Disick’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, seems to be heavily inspired by Kourtney Kardashian’s sense of style and the father of three is loving it, according to a new report.

Life & Style alleges that Sofia has completely transformed herself through her sense of fashion, which is very much inspired by what Kourtney wears on a regular basis, raising the question of whether she’s trying to be like the reality star to Scott.

Scott and Sofia have been dating for the past couple of months, but the reports claiming that Disick and Kardashian could get back together have never gone unnoticed.

Not even for Sofia, it seems.

In what appears to be an attempt to keep Scott Disick around, the aspiring model is taking some tips from Kourtney by checking out her social media pages and seeing what she’s wearing and getting up to.

Supposedly, Sofia takes her selfies the same way that Kourtney does, and whenever the TV personality is seen rocking something that Richie thinks she can pull off, she will find something that’s identical to the one from the socialite and wear it for a night out with Scott.

Disick is said to be loving the supposed fact that Sofia is willing to go to desperate lengths in order to keep the self-proclaimed sex addict by her side, having allegedly told family and friends that she’s head over heels in love with her current beau.

Scott Disick’s romance with the Tommy Hilfiger model came about in August, and since then, sources say that their relationship has reached new heights, with the couple reportedly being inseparable from one another.

They vacation together on a monthly basis, with one previous report going as far as to claim that Sofia could see herself settling down and marrying Scott Disick in the future — a rumor which neither one of the two has ever spoken on.

In recent weeks, Sofia and Scott Disick have kept a rather low profile, with the former party animal having told pals that he wants to live a quieter lifestyle for the sake of his new relationship and his family.