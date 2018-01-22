Mandy Moore Says ‘This Is Us’ Ladies Did Not Plan To Wear Matching Blue Gowns To SAG Awards

The This Is Us ladies ditched the Golden Globes black and went blue for the Screen Actors Guild Awards. The female leads for the NBC drama all showed up to the SAG Awards wearing royal blue gowns, but they swear it wasn’t planned. Mandy Moore took to social media to make it clear she did not call up her TV daughter Chrissy Metz or her TV daughter-in-law, Susan Kelechi Watson, to plan matching ensembles for the 24th annual awards ceremony.

This Is Us stars Moore, Kelechi Watson, and Metz all showed up on the SAG red carpet wearing nearly identical shades of bright blue. The Pearson ladies were perfectly coordinated as they stepped up on the stage to accept the SAG Award for Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Drama Series, but Mandy Moore says the This Is Us co-stars did not plan to wear the same color.

“The Pearson ladies all showed in the same shade of blue by pure coincidence,” Moore captioned a photo of the trio on Instagram. “I love my fearless, gorgeous, wildly talented sisters, @susankelechiwatson and @chrissymetz and couldn’t have been more honored to have matched them last night.”

Moore followed up her Instagram post with a tweet that reiterated that the matching gowns were simply a happy coincidence.

“It is was pure coincidence. But man oh man, I LOVED matching my sisters @susankelechiwatson and @chrissymetz on such a celebratory evening,” the This Is Us star wrote.

This was pure coincidence. But man oh man, I LOVED matching my sisters, @skelechiwatson and @ChrissyMetz on such a celebratory evening. @SAGawards #thisisus https://t.co/EhUNwDDZdM — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) January 22, 2018

Susan Kelechi Watson also verified that the blue gowns were a surprise, captioning photos of the blue-wearing trio with, “When your ladies show up in all royal blue and NOBODY planned it!”

At first glance, it looked like This Is Us star Alexandra Breckenridge missed the memo. Breckenridge, who plays ex-Pearson wife Sophie on the hit NBC drama, posed alongside the ladies in blue, but she was wearing a gold gown.

The This Is Us stars may have worn the same color dress, but they all went to different designers for their blue looks. According to Entertainment Tonight, Mandy Moore wore a custom Ralph Lauren sequin slip dress, while Kelechi Watson opted for an electric blue Rubin Singer gown. Chrissy Metz wore a cap-sleeve custom Kate Spade New York ensemble.

Incidentally, Mandy Moore’s SAG Awards dress was notable for more than its blue color. According to People, the bright blue gown was actually a throwback to a Ralph Lauren linen dress she wore in 2004 for the premiere of Saved in Los Angeles. Lauren’s team redesigned the dress for the This Is Us star just in time for the 2018 SAG Awards ceremony.