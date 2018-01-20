Trump 'Furious' He May Miss Mar-A-Lago Party For Government Shutdown, Says GOP Source - Florida FAA Alert Buzz

President Donald Trump’s fans may have to settle for partying with a cardboard cutout of Trump that stands in Mar-a-Lago at the entrance to the Donald J. Trump Grand Ballroom in Palm Beach, Florida. That’s because instead of flying down to Florida as scheduled on Friday afternoon, Trump’s trip was rescheduled, and he was tweeting about the anniversary “present” that Trump claims opponents gave him in the form of a government shutdown, reports Politico.

Therefore, instead of Trump flying to his Florida “Winter White House” on Friday, the president was still at the real White House in D.C. on Saturday, January 20. The Mar-a-Lago party was expected to feel Trump’s presence Saturday evening to celebrate the one-year mark as President Donald Trump. According to the Palm Beach Post, Trump may just make it to Florida in time for his party anyway. The publication noted the FAA’s new pilot alert warned of possible “VIP movement” from 2 p.m. on Saturday to 5 p.m. on Sunday, so Trump could still get away – even though that alert was issued at 8 p.m. on Friday.

However, time – and the Mar-a-Lago geo-tagging location on Instagram – will tell if Trump makes it to his party. According to author Joy Reid in the below Twitter tweet, a GOP source relayed the notion that Trump is allegedly “furious” – not only about the government shutdown – but the fact that such a political move could mess up his travel plans to party at Mar-a-Lago.

Not shocking news, but a bit of color: GOP source tells me Trump is furious about the shutdown, which is messing up his anniversary and keeping him from going to Mar-a-Lago for his party. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 20, 2018

And it’s not just any old run-of-the-mill party. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago bash, according to Yahoo News, is an expensive shindig set to celebrate President Donald Trump. It comes with a high ticket price of $100,000 for a pair, which buys food and a photo with Trump. If the Mar-a-Lago partygoers are willing to shell out $250,000 for a couple of tickets, it will buy them entree into a roundtable discussion with Trump at the helm.

With so much money at stake and so much high-priced access to Trump promised, one would believe that the president would find any means necessary to make it down to Florida on Saturday afternoon in time for the Mar-a-Lago party. It’s a notion that has led Newsweek to ask, “Is the President Making Money Off the White House?”

The publication notes that Trump’s campaign has doled out more than $500,000 to Mar-a-Lago and at Trump hotels.