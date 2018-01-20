‘The Ancient Magus’ Bride’ Season 2 Release Date: ‘Mahoutsukai No Yome’ Manga Compared To Anime Episode 24

The story of Chise Hatori and Elias Ainsworth has already dug its thorns into the hearts of anime fans, so the day The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 release date comes will be a happy reunion with the popular characters. Already, many fans are turning to the Mahoutsukai no Yome manga to see what happens next to the Child Of Thorn and his magic apprentice. Thankfully, the manga is still on-going, so it seems likely WiT Studio will bring the chapters to life in the future.

Created by author Kore Yamazaki, The Ancient Magus’ Bride manga began serializing back in 2013. Published in Monthly Comic Garden, as of September of 2017, the shonen series is currently up to eight volumes. Historically, a new volume comes out in Japan every March and September, so the release date for Mahoutsukai no Yome Volume 9 should be on March 10, 2018, Volume 10 will be on September 10, 2018, and so forth.

Volume 8 ends with Chapter 40, but the manga series is currently up to Chapter 42 as of the end of 2017. New chapters come out every month or two and the website for Monthly Comic Garden says Chapter 43 is scheduled to come out on February 25, 2018. Each tankobon format volume comes with five chapters.

Seven Seas Entertainment has been publishing the English translation of The Ancient Magus’ Bride manga, which is already up to Volume 7. The release dates for the English books are not as consistent as the Japanese volumes, but they are typically published within three to five months after the Japanese version comes out. The U.S. release date for the English translation of Volume 8 is scheduled for February 27, 2018.

The anime has been nominated for multiple categories in the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2017, including Best Drama. The English dub of The Ancient Magus’ Bride anime is being handled by Funimation. The simuldub is only two weeks behind Crunchyroll, which is simulcasting the English sub as new episodes air in Japan. The two-cour first season of the anime adaptation will end with The Ancient Magus’ Bride Episode 24 in March of 2018.

A Magical Interview With Kore Yamazaki

The mangaka that created the story for The Ancient Magus’ Bride anime made her debut only six years ago, but already Kore has become famous for her vision of fantasy. The story has been translated into 14 languages and the manga has sold millions of copies worldwide.

Kore first began drawing manga when she was only 7-years-old. She has not let fame go to her head, saying that her career as a famous manga artist has not changed her life. The extra money from financial success is nice, but just like the fictional Chise, the creator also loves reading, so Kore uses the extra income to buy more books for her hobbies.

“I travel. I mess with my camera and try some photography. I cook. Cleaning is fun. Messing around with interior decorating — every day is very fun,” she said, according to Forbes.

For Kore, being a manga artist means working “every waking hour,” but she also considers her work a hobby, as well. The artist says she feels inspired by all the other great manga artists that she admires, including Yasuhiro Nightow (creator of Trigun) and Tokuichi Minagi (creator of Sakura Code and Ashiaraiyashiki no Juunin-tachi).

“I haven’t really put much thought into how my manga has evolved. Everything new I see, hear and learn, I apply to my manga, so it’s not really a conscious effort,” Kore said. “I don’t think my current art style is particularly new or old, or made to appeal to young people or old people in particular. I like older [more classic] art style, but I want young people to be familiar with my art style so they don’t feel alienated by it.”

Illustrating the manga involves several assistants, but they mainly work on the hair colors, tones, and some backgrounds. The creative process involves multiple people for the art, but drafting the story is the most painful part for Kore.

“I start by outlining what the characters would say and do — what you would call a plot outline. It’s the most painful part, and I start there. Then I do what’s called the ‘name,’ which is the very first rough draft, where I decide where the characters’ dialogue goes and how they behave,” Kore told Crunchyroll. “Those two processes — the plot outline and the name — are the most painful. After that, I do the draft, then I do the inking, followed by all of the processing and finishing.”

Kore was surprised that The Ancient Magus’ Bride appealed to the general public and she initially assumed the manga would end after only two volumes. She “wanted to write a story about personal growth, which both children and grown-ups can enjoy,” and the story is about the personal journey of both Chise and Elias.

“I don’t know if I’m thinking of the plot development consciously or if it’s just flowing out of my head. I think of the direction for myself, and the characters talk to me as I’m writing the story,” she said.

The manga creator says she chose to set the story of The Ancient Magus’ Bride in England because she grew up reading fantasy books about fairies that were based in the U.K. As part of the anime production team at WiT studio, Kore oversees “the characters, the colors, the overall setting, but the actual drawing is all done by the animators.”

“I feel that I’m part of the camaraderie of the creators of the anime and I want to help them out as part of the team,” she said.

While Kore is famous for Mahoutsukai no Yome, she has also published two other manga: Futari no Renai Shoka and Frau Faust. The first manga finished in 2013 and featured a young bookstore worker who falls in love with a customer. The second manga was a supernatural drama that ended in 2017. The tale told a different version of the legend of Faust, the eccentric scholar who made a deal with the devil.

So far, a Frau Faust anime has not been announced, but the finished manga series started being translated into English by Kodansha Comics USA in 2017. Frau Faust and The Ancient Magus’ Bride are both set in a magical world, but the author says they’re completely unconnected, although she admits the messages may be similar.

Yamazaki has not yet indicated any plans for ending the Mahoutsukai no Yome manga anytime soon, nor has she discussed starting up another manga series. When asked about her work plans for the future, Kore modestly replied, “As I progress in the future, I hope to become a better creator.”

A key visual for the anime ‘The Ancient Magus’ Bride: Those Awaiting a Star.’ WiT Studio / 'The Ancient Magus' Bride: Those Awaiting a Star' Anime TV Promo

The Ancient Magus’ Bride Manga Is Not Too Far Ahead Of The Anime

Manga fans just love it when an anime adaptation keeps true to the original story. Unfortunately, that’s a rarity in the anime industry, but The Ancient Magus’ Bride anime just happens to be one of those rare gems. Director Norihiro Naganuma did not resort to filler episodes, nor did the anime leave too many details out from the manga, and the pacing of the anime went through manga volumes at a reasonable rate. Besides minor alterations, the artwork for the anime also closely resembled the manga’s art in many famous scenes.

The anime’s first cour ended with Episode 12, which corresponded to Chapter 18 of the manga. Assuming that the anime continues at the same pace, the second cour’s ending in The Ancient Magus’ Bride Episode 24 will likely draw inspiration from somewhere between Chapter 35 (the ending of Volume 7) and Chapter 40 (the ending of Volume 8).

Ending at Chapter 35 will leave anime audiences stuck with a cliffhanger ending, so the most likely ending is in Chapter 36. Skimming ahead any further would create pacing issues, so the director will want to choose a stopping point that provides some sort of resolution. Unfortunately, that might mean creating an original ending for the anime, but if Kore Yamazaki writes an original ending, it should not be too bad.

The bad news is that the manga currently does not have enough source material for WiT Studio to create The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2. The good news is that Yamazaki releases 10 chapters per year, so by the end of 2018, there should be around 15 chapters available for creating a single-cour second season.

This article was published before Episode 24 aired, and will be updated with accurate details once the finale broadcasts.

Young Chise finds solace in reading books in a hidden library. WiT Studio / 'The Ancient Magus' Bride: Those Awaiting a Star' Anime TV Still

The Ancient Magus’ Bride OVA Episodes Tell An Original Story From Chise Hatori’s Past

While an original ending is abhorred by manga fans, readers often love it when anime expands on the manga’s premise without resorting to filler. The three-part The Ancient Magus’ Bride: Those Awaiting a Star OVA (Mahoutsukai no Yome: Hoshi Matsu Hito) acts as a prequel to the main anime, although it’s best to watch the OVA series in-between episodes 12 and 13 (the story of Episode 13 makes brief references to the OVA).

The story of the three OVA episodes centers around Chise’s childhood and takes place in a flashback that occurs well after Chise came to live with Elias. It’s an original story written by Yamazaki that can’t be found in the manga. While the plot does provide more insight into the terrors that Chise experienced as a “sleigh beggy” child, the story is largely a love letter to reading books, an activity that book-loving Yamazaki adores.

Originally released in 2016 and 2017 as extras for the three most recent manga volumes, the Mahoutsukai no Yome OVA episodes are currently available on Crunchyroll with English subtitles. As of this article’s publishing, an English dub of the prequel has not yet been announced by Funimation.

Mahoutsukai no Yome Season 2 Release Date: Will The Wait Be Like Attack On Titan?

As of this publishing, anime production company WiT Studio has not announced anything official about The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 release date, although this article will be updated as soon as the anime sequel’s premiere is confirmed. However, there can be reasonable speculation about when, or if, the Mahoutsukai no Yome Season 2 air date may occur.

This is just speculation, but since Frau Faust ended in December of 2017, and Yamazaki is now only working on one manga series, it’s possible she could increase the rate at which new chapters are published (or at least the length of the chapters in the monthly manga magazine might increase). Assuming that happens, there should be more than enough manga chapters for a new anime by 2019.

Besides a lack of manga source material, the second major issue is that WiT Studio’s schedule is simply booked up. In addition to producing the second cour of The Ancient Magus’ Bride, WiT Studio also released 12 episodes of After The Rain (Koi wa Ameagari no You ni) in January of 2018. A second Kabaneri Of The Iron Fortress anime project was confirmed in late 2016, with details still forthcoming. Of course, the giant in the room is Attack On Titan Season 3, which is scheduled for the summer of 2018.

Similar to how the Attack On Titan anime was handled, the second season of the Mahoutsukai no Yome anime will probably wait for years until enough manga chapters are created. Studio WiT could bring the anime back for a shorter second season and then follow up with a longer The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 3 the next year. The other option is to produce a Mahoutsukai no Yome movie, but both ideas largely depend on where Yamazaki takes the manga’s story next.

Chise riding a black dragon in the second cour of the anime. WiT Studio / 'The Ancient Magus' Bride' Anime TV Still

The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 Spoilers Based On The Manga

This section of the article will be updated once the first season’s finale airs.

The beginning of Episode 13 showed Chise riding a black dragon over London, an event which takes place in Chapter 35 of the manga. Presumably, the conflict with the alchemist Cartaphilus and the dragon auction is where the first season will find its ending, so the ending will focus on the aftermath of Chise’s actions and the repercussions to her body.

Helping the dragon comes at the cost of damage to Chise’s arm, which is now bound into a monstrous form that only resembles a human arm. The question is whether the anime will leave on a cliffhanger by explaining that Chise has now fallen under a dragon’s curse.

In rescuing the rampaging dragon, Chise drew the magic of its fear, anger, and pain into her own body. While this dragon’s curse may endow her with powers beyond the norm, these dark emotions are now gnawing at her body like cancer. Chise’s body can’t process the dragon’s curse and, eventually, her body will break down.

While it’s uncertain how long she may live while bearing the curse, her friends are certain she won’t meet a noble end. Poor Chise just considers this curse another cross to bear, but Elias is determined to find a solution where they can continue to stay together, at any cost.

It’s not long before a witch named Mariel the Goatherd comes calling at their home. Oddly enough, the woman reminds Chise of her mother, even though they’re nothing alike. Mariel wants help making an elixir using dragon’s blood and after seeing Chise’s cursed arm, Mariel requests blood from the sleigh beggy.

What’s more, she asks Chise to consider becoming a witch as a way to cure the dragon’s curse. Elias is against the idea completely, but Chise disagrees with her teacher and wants to consider joining the coven if only to break the curse.

Leaving an open invitation, Mariel exits at the same time Chise’s friend, Stella, comes for a visit. This time, Chise is invited to Stella’s birthday party. While her friend’s party is not for another few months, it turns out Chise’s birthday is that very day and yet no one thought to celebrate.

When Stella starts talking about celebrating Chise’s birthday with a party next year, it makes Chise realize she really does not want to die anymore. And that admission is what it takes for Elias to forego his pride and agree to ask the witches for help.

But the witch Mariel invited Chise to join the coven with an ulterior motive in mind. An older member of the coven named Phyllis attempted to lift a curse on a tree only to become trapped and Mariel wants to attempt to free Phyllis with a ritual using dragon’s blood.

The coven leaders are honest, admitting they don’t know how to lift the dragon’s curse from Chise, but it turns out that Mariel knows an unthinkable method. Unthinkable, that is, for anyone with human morals, so she secretly slips the inhuman sorcerer a note that says, “The only thing that can take the place of a life is another life.”

Meanwhile, Cartaphilus has been spying on them and realizes Chise has the dragon’s curse. The alchemist villain decides he wants to experiment by seeing how his own curse interacts with hers.

Chise realizes that something is bothering Elias, but he keeps Mariel’s note a secret and begins to investigate on his own. He finds a book called the Testament of Carnamagos and discovers a dark ritual by which Chise can be saved by sacrificing someone dear to her. Chise is knocked unconscious and Elias attempts the ritual against her will.

When Chise realizes the lengths Elias is willing to go to save her, she is horrified. Elias even goes so far as to choose a victim on the basis of how that person made the magus feel jealous of Chise’s attention. Believing that Elias is acting no differently than a monster, Chise tries to flee and save her friend. That’s when Cartaphilus reveals himself and stirs the pot by offering a bargain of his own. When Elias attempts to capture Chise again, the resulting confrontation causes Chise to leave Elias.

“I can’t be by your side,” Chise says to Elias before disappearing with Cartaphilus. “Not as you are now.”

It’s that dramatic setup that will be the main conflict of The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2. Elias will need to win back Chise’s trust while thwarting Cartaphilus’ plotting. Let’s just hope fans won’t have to wait too many years, and consume too many bowls of reindeer soup, before watching the conclusion to this story in the Mahoutsukai no Yome anime.