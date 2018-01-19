‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Week Of Jan 22-26: Ridge Assaults Bill, Sally Investigates Hope

The latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of Monday, January 22, through Friday, January 26, reveal that a daughter’s confession sparks a violent altercation and a vendetta. News of cheating spreads quickly, and the baby news follows soon. Revenge plots spark next week and one hopeful lass schemes to win her man at all costs, but she’s got two rivals to defeat. Several lives change as we head into the last half of January and heat up going into February sweeps on B&B.

B&B Spoilers, Monday, January 22

To start the week, spoilers from She Knows Soaps reveal that once Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) tells her dad Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) about her cheating, all bets are off. Steffy admits to her dad this Friday that her doing the deed with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is what led Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) to dump her.

Once Steffy tells her father the ugly truth, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that he blows his top. Steffy tries to convince her father that she’s equally to blame and that Bill didn’t take advantage, but he can’t hear that. Ridge is certain that Bill was the predator and Steffy the victim. A furious Ridge heads to Spencer Publications for an epic confrontation.

Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers, Tuesday, January 23

The latest B&B spoilers say that when Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) learns that it was sleeping with Bill that ruined Steffy’s marriage, she knows what is next. Brooke is sure that Ridge will come for Bill and might hurt him. Brooke is disgusted by Bill’s actions but also worried about his safety since Ridge can be just as volatile as Bill.

When Ridge comes to confront Bill, the publishing tycoon tries to defend himself by telling him that he wasn’t using Steffy. Bill tells Ridge that he loves Steffy. Rather than calming Ridge down, Bold spoilers from Soap Central promise that it further infuriates Ridge and he punches Bill and then tries to choke him. Bill can’t defend himself or he’ll make matters worse.

B&B Spoilers, Wednesday, January 24

This week on Bold and the Beautiful, spoilers promise that Liam has face time with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and he admits that he and Steffy are finished and he served her with annulment papers. Hope already knew something was up based on her conversation with Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). Liam’s ex offers him comfort and he’s happy to have it.

Hope also goes to see Steffy mid-week to get her side of the story and Steffy tells Hope that she’s carrying Liam’s child. Steffy is heartbroken about their split and she knows that Hope showing up in L.A. means that Liam could reunite with his ex. Sally talks to Darlita (Danube Hermosillo) about Hope and they decide to investigate the woman that could threaten Sally’s shot with Liam.

Definitely not who Steffy was hoping to see. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/s46IjE2Nlk — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 17, 2018

Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers, Thursday, January 25

On Thursday, B&B spoilers say that Liam comes to see Steffy, and while she wishes he’d reverse his feelings on the split, he won’t. Instead, Liam has a plan for how they should proceed with their conscious uncoupling and deal with the pregnancy and co-parenting. Liam knows there’s no hope for them to be together, but he wants their child to have a good future.

Also, Ridge wants Liam to forgive Steffy and give her another chance. According to Bold spoilers, Ridge remains convinced that Bill took advantage of Steffy and doesn’t blame his daughter. Unfortunately, Liam’s heart won’t thaw. He tells Ridge that every time he looks at Steffy, he sees her with his father and that’s too much to handle.

Bill tells Ridge why he didn't fight to keep Brooke on @BandB_CBS but is he telling the truth? —> https://t.co/dLtzHfRAmL @boldinsider pic.twitter.com/M36GdS6ENb — cbs soapsindepth (@soapsindepthcbs) January 19, 2018

B&B Spoilers, Friday, January 26

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday promise that Bill decides to take action and win Steffy. Since Liam has made it clear he’s done with her, Bill thinks it’s okay for him to make a move. Bill tries to convince Steffy to be with him and promises they can raise her baby together as a family. Will Steffy be tempted? Some spoilers hint that Steffy will scheme to win back Liam by faking a miscarriage.

After Liam refuses to take Steffy back, Ridge has another proposition for his soon-to-be ex-son in law. Ridge tells Liam that they need to make Bill pay for his sins. It’s clear that Bill has broken his son with this betrayal because that’s not something Liam would have agreed to ordinarily. Ridge and Liam make a deal to punish Bill for hurting Brooke and Steffy – they begin to plot revenge!

B&B casting news reveals that Big Brother 19‘s Jessica Graf will return as the Il Giardino hostess and her boyfriend Cody Nickson also has a cameo on Bold. They are slated to appear at the end of February. Catch up now on the action coming the rest of this week, Donna’s new love interest, and Thorne and Rick’s scheme to take over FC. Watch CBS daytime to see what happens the week of January 22-26 and check back often for more The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and news.