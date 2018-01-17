Christina Aguilera Urged To ‘Stop Filling Her Lips’ After Rare Appearance

Christina Aguilera looked stunning as stepped out with husband Matt Rutler for a rare appearance at an event hosted by fashion designer Stella McCartney in Los Angeles on January 17. However, it was her noticeably plumper lips that really got her legion of fans talking.

After the star walked the red carpet with her husband of seven years, fans quickly noticed that the gorgeous singer appeared to look a little different as she sported an all-black ensemble, including a beret and black sunglasses.

As noted by the Daily Mail, who published various snaps of the pop star on the red carpet this week, Christina’s lips appeared especially plump as she hit the red carpet with her husband, prompting many social media users to accuse the “Ain’t No Other Man” singer of having fillers to make her lips appear fuller.

After Xtina shared a snap of herself and her husband on social media, a number of fans focused in on her noticeably plumper lips in their replies.

“Omgggg Stop filling your lips sis,” said Twitter user and Christina follower @CXMAguilera on the social media site while replying to the new photo the star shared of herself.

Others also accused Aguilera of going too far with possible fillers and lip injections.

“Xtina’s lips,” another tweeted in response to a snap of the former Voice coach walking the red carpet at the fashion event, alongside four skull emojis.

Another fan, @mother_xtina, then added after seeing Aguilera make a rare appearance, “Them lips [though].”

The talk about Christina’s new look also spread to Instagram, where fans also accused her of altering the size of her lips in the comments section of another snap she shared of herself and her husband at the event on January 16.

Though Aguilera hasn’t responded to the latest round of unfounded allegations from fans regarding her mouth, this isn’t the first time the singer has been accused of having a cosmetic procedure to make her lips appear plumper.

???????? A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on Jan 16, 2018 at 11:30pm PST

Christina — who no doubt looked stunning during her latest appearance — has never confirmed she’s ever had any kind of plastic surgery to alter her appearance, though fans first accused her of going under the knife just a few months ago.

The allegations first began after Christina posted – and then quickly deleted – a selfie in which some claimed she looked unrecognizable.

Back in November, Aguilera posted a photo of herself to her Instagram account, which showed her lips appearing to look larger than ever. This also prompted fans to urge the mom of two to lay off any possible fillers she may have been injecting into her face.

As reported by the Daily Mail, just a few days later, Christina was then called out once again across social media after she attended the 2017 American Music Awards to perform a tribute to the late Whitney Houston. People also reported that Twitter had a lot to say about Aguilera’s appearance.

Though there’s no proof to suggest she has, in fact, had any kind of plastic surgery to alter her appearance, the sites both claimed that fans were largely distracted by her lips as the pop star performed during the music award show.

One social media user even reportedly tweeted as she took to the stage, “Sounds great but she should stop getting lip injections [though].”