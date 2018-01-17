Pregnant Kylie Jenner Tightened Security, Guests Need To Sign $10M Confidentiality Agreement To See Her

Kylie Jenner is taking it to the extreme just to protect herself and her baby. Safety and privacy comes first so the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is implementing all possible measures she could get as her due date comes close.

According to Radar Online, Kylie Jenner is making sure that nobody gets close to her and she is doing this by not going out in public. For a while now, since being reported to be pregnant with Travis Scott’s child, she led at home the life of a recluse, speaking only to family members.

“She is currently in hiding in Kris’s home, where half of the windows have been covered to prevent any photos of her,” a source told Radar.

The 20-year-old cosmetics mogul refuses to leave the house as she tries to avoid being photographed. But as she hides her baby bump, the more curious the people have become.

Kylie Jenner never admitted or denied that she is pregnant so fans (and haters) keep on coming up with theories. As mentioned in Brisbane Times, suspicions that she may not really be pregnant also arose as she continues to ignore pleas for confirmation of her pregnancy.

Even after her sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, publicly announced that they are having babies, Kylie still chose to remain silent. This only shows that she is determined to keep her condition a secret and will do everything to protect it.

Kris Jenner said she "feels bad" for Kylie after she caught an employee taking photos of herhttps://t.co/ENMAbIaAWx pic.twitter.com/SekuQbXhoC — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) January 16, 2018

How extreme did she go for security?

The family insider who spoke with Radar Online disclosed that there are steps to follow for people visiting Kylie Jenner. Anyone who wants to see her must go through a “safety process” before they could actually meet her.

Firstly, all visitors are required to check their mobile phones with the home’s security guards. The second step, and probably the most extreme one, is that guests must agree to sign a $10 million confidentiality contract.

The signing of the non-disclosure agreement is a must and if they decline, then they will not be able to see Kylie. Once the documents are signed, there are two more steps to follow – the metal detector and frisking.

“She just really wants to make sure that there are no secret cameras being smuggled in,” the insider said.

Why is Kylie suddenly staying out of the spotlight and hiding her pregnancy?

It was alleged that the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters suddenly stop posting her photos on social media because she is not happy with her figure. As she gets bigger due to pregnancy, she feels insecure with her bloated curves. As previously reported on Hollywood Life, Kylie already gained 40 pounds and the huge weight gain is making her hate pregnancy.

Kylie is also said to be afraid of the crazed fans trying to get close to her. Perhaps, they are also checking out her baby bump and she hates this.

The race to photograph a pregnant Kylie Jenner is officially out of control: https://t.co/GPSRA1gyfz pic.twitter.com/qe13di1NtU — Glamour (@glamourmag) January 17, 2018

Now, with just a few weeks before she delivers her first child, fans will be able to finally confirm if her pregnancy was just a publicity stunt or not.