‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Jen Lilley On Theresa Donovan’s Powerful Return, Reason For Brady/Eve Pairing

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease the return of Theresa Donovan, who will make her reappearance in May 2018. Actress Jen Lilley discussed her coming back to the NBC soap opera. Fans are not happy that her former fiance, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) is involved with Theresa’s sister, Eve Kiriakis (Kassie DePaiva). However, the daytime star revealed that there is a reason for head writer Ron Carlivati pairing up Brady and Eve, also known as “Brave.”

Speaking to Soap Hub, Jen Lilley gave a little tease on what fans can expect when Theresa strolls back into Salem. Things were going so well for her before she left. Brady and Theresa, coined “Thrady,” were engaged. They were in love and were busy raising their little boy, Tate. Then, someone from Theresa’s past came back and unless she went to Mexico with him, her family would be targeted. In order to keep Brady and Tate, safe, she agreed to Mateo’s demands.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Brady might not welcome Theresa back with open arms. In order to save him heartache, she tried to get Brady to hate her. Despite all of her schemes, he just wouldn’t give up on the woman he loved. One day, it was time for her to leave. Besides her parents, the only person who knows the truth is Brady’s grandfather, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston).

“Victor and Theresa always hated each other, but they had this amazing exit scene. Victor said something to Theresa in Greek. She asked what it meant. He said, ‘Come back to us.’ It was brilliant.”

Fast forward to today and Brady has begun hooking up with Eve Kiriakis. Even though the two are at war over Basic Black, they also have an attraction. They are both playing games with the other and denying how they really feel. Many fans do not like Brady and Eve together. However, Jen Lilley said Ron Carlivati put them together for a reason. She teased that it is just going to make Theresa Donovan’s return even more powerful.

“Ron said that’s why he put them together because [he was hoping] I would come back to the show.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, fans might expect the old Theresa to resurface. An audition tape was posted on Vimeo, which suggested that Theresa and Eve work together to destroy the Kiriakis family. Victor was not mentioned, but Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) was. This is interesting since Justin and Eve had a romantic connection a long time ago.

“Kassie and Eric are two of my favorite people on the planet and are also, dare I say it, even better co-stars. They are powerhouse performers.”

Judging by the phrases used, it seems that the two women want revenge. There was also the mention of still frames. It was also revealed that Justin was going to question Theresa later. Days Of Our Lives spoilers indicate bribery and blackmail might be part of their plan.

The only thing fans can’t figure out is why Theresa would want payback. Does Brady terminate Theresa’a parental rights, even though she left to save the lives of her fiance and son? Perhaps the questioning is in a court of law, perhaps a custody battle or divorce.

In the past, Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal, Theresa and Eve’s relationship was rocky. They didn’t always get along, so to work together in an epic scheme, they must both been betrayed or deceived. Perhaps this leads them to unite in order to achieve the common goal of vengeance.