Tom Sandoval Is Not Happy About His Upcoming Fight With Ariana Madix On ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix will be seen arguing about Jax Taylor’s behavior on tonight’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules.

Following last week’s episode, which featured Ariana Madix and Lala Kent bringing an audio recording of Jax Taylor blasting Brittany Cartwright to his girlfriend’s attention, she and Tom Sandoval will be seen battling out about the way their co-sar and friend has been treating Cartwright in recent weeks.

Understandably, Tom Sandoval isn’t looking forward to reliving the hard moment with his girlfriend as tonight’s new episode airs.

“Obviously, I’m not thrilled but [Vanderpump Rules] follows our real lives, and sometimes Ariana and I have fights, like anyone else,” Tom Sandoval revealed to In Touch Weekly magazine on January 13.

According to Tom Sandoval, he and Ariana Madix have been dating for nearly four years and at this point in their romance, stuff happens and the Bravo TV cameras are often present to capture even their not-so-favorite moments with one another.

As fans will recall, Tom Sandoval’s longtime co-star and friend Jax Taylor cheated on Brittany Cartwright after two years of dating and was later heard bashing and complaining about their relationship on an audio clip obtained by Lala Kent. He even said he would never marry the Kentucky-native.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are seen sitting down with one another during one particular scene from tonight’s show and shockingly, Madix suggests they break up. That said, the couple’s relationship was able to withstand their argument about their co-star and they’ve been together ever since.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix struck up a romance with one another after the second season of Vanderpump Rules saw a split between Sandoval and his former co-star Kristen Doute. Then, at the end of the series’ third season, Sandoval was seen asking Madix to move in with him. As for the next step in their relationship, Madix has often said that she doesn’t want to get married or have children with Sandoval.

To see more of Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, and their co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, Brittany Cartwright, James Kennedy, Jax Taylor, Tom Schwartz, Lala Kent, and Lisa Vanderpump, tune into new episodes of the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.