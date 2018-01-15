‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Maisie Williams Spills On The Final Season: ‘It’s Not A Surprise’

Game of Thrones will not return to HBO until 2019, but that hasn’t stopped Maisie Williams from spoiling a few details about the final season. The actress didn’t give away any specifics about Season 8, but she did say that fans will not be shocked by how the series ends.

Williams Shares Major Spoiler

According to the Express, Williams, who plays Arya Stark on the show, revealed that the ending will be different than what most fans expect, but it won’t be a major twist. The actress said that she sat down with her mother before reading the final scripts, and the two made predictions about how things will shake out. Although Williams has a good handle on the series, both were wrong about how it ends.

“Neither of us was right,” she stated. “I don’t know if it’s gonna surprise people, but it’s just different to what you think it’s gonna be.”

Will We See A New Side Of Arya Next Season?

As far as Arya’s fate is concerned, Williams talked up about her character’s transformation in the past eight seasons. The actress explained how Arya cut off a lot of her emotions over the past few seasons, mainly because she lost contact with her entire family. Williams is hopeful, however, that fans will see a lighter side of her character.

day 1 ???? #tb A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on Dec 3, 2017 at 8:31am PST

That said, Williams also revealed that the final season is pretty much a huge bloodbath, so we’re not sure how much of Arya’s fun side we’ll see by the time things wrap up.

Williams Opens Up About Arya’s List

According to the Daily Mail, Williams also talked Game of Thrones during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show with Tom Hanks. The young actress revealed that a lot of fans ask her to repeat Arya’s list of individuals she plans on killing and then tack on their names for good measure.

Williams then proceeded to name Arya’s list and adding Hanks and Norton to the end. Before the interview was over, Williams also showed off her boxing skills by throwing a fake jab at Hanks.

Williams Shares Awkward Moment With Boyfriend

In addition to her appearance on the talk show, Elle UK reports that Williams recently shared a photo of her board game night with boyfriend Ollie Jackson. The two enjoyed a quiet little game of Trivial Pursuit when he hilariously came across a question about a certain HBO series. The question was about Ned Stark’s tomboy daughter, and Williams shared a pick of the card, writing that Jackson better know the answer to this one. Fortunately for the couple, Jackson was right on top of things.

Williams and Jackson have been dating since 2015 and usually keep their romance pretty low-key. The two did, however, walk the red carpet during the premiere of Season 7 of Game of Thrones and looked gorgeous together.

Filming for the new season of Game of Thrones is currently underway. HBO has not released an official premiere date for the new season, though it will not return until early 2019.