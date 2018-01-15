Meghan Markle’s Gestures Suggest Lack Of Self-Confidence In Public, Says Body Language Expert

Meghan Markle may be used to being in the spotlight as an actress, but it doesn’t mean she’s equally confident when in a public engagement as a future royal.

According to body language expert Elizabeth Kuhnke, the 36-year-old Los Angeles native seemed to lack self-confidence in public appearances as Prince Harry’s future wife.

Speaking with the Daily Mail, the author of Body Language for Dummies claimed that Meghan’s gestures suggest that she’s trying to “calm herself,” especially with all the attention she’s been getting ever since they confirmed their engagement.

One particular gesture that Kuhnke pointed out is Markle’s way of touching her hair while in public. The actress, who has already made multiple public appearances with Prince Harry, was always spotted fidgeting with her hair.

Apparently, such action is a sign of being “anxious” and “not knowing what to do or say.” Kuhnke described Meghan’s habit of touching her hair as the “adult version of a child clutching a favorite toy, mother’s skirt, or father’s hand” to calm down under pressure or during an uncomfortable situation.

However, the body language expert clarified that the same gesture would have a different meaning if Prince Harry’s future wife was in a private setting.

Meghan Markle’s body language reportedly shows lack of self-confidence. Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

The expert added that Markle’s hair-playing tactic is very common to women who lack self-confidence in certain situations.

“When feeling nervous – knowing millions of people are watching and judging – tilting one’s head down and playing with hair is a tell of the psychological state of the need to shield or protect herself.”

The body language expert also noted that Markle’s experience in the spotlight as an actress is a far cry from being in the public eye as a future royal. As an actress, Meghan only had to focus on representing herself. However, as a royal, she is expected to represent her future husband, Prince Harry, and the rest of the royal family.

Kuhnke added that Markle’s current status means she will be scrutinized for almost everything. From every movement to clothing choice, Meghan will be judged for her suitability as a member of the royal family.

“The expectations for an actress are different than for those of a member of the royal family.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot on Saturday, May 19, at St. George’s Chapel. According to People, about 800 guests are expected to attend the royal wedding.

Members of the royal family, including Prince William and Duchess Catherine, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, as well as the Queen, will be in attendance. Meghan’s parents, Doria Ragland and Tom Markle, are also expected to be present.

A former Windsor Castle staff member also revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have at least three receptions after the ceremony. Apparently, the couple will likely hold their reception in the Waterloo Chamber, St. George’s Hall, and the Grand Reception Room within the castle.