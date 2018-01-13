WWE Rumors: Stephanie McMahon Returning To The Ring For Huge Match At ‘WrestleMania 34’

Stephanie McMahon was written off WWE television at WrestleMania 33 and made very few appearances over the year. She made her return to SmackDown Live in October and then on Raw a few weeks later. She also announced the first Women’s Royal Rumble Match that will take place at the end of January. Despite a limited role on WWE television, Stephanie McMahon will have a bigger purpose over the coming months.

On Instagram, Stephanie posted another workout video with her trainer Joe DeFranco. That’s nothing new for her, but the fact that she used the WrestleMania hashtag in the video is turning some heads. Some fans are curious if the hashtag is an indication that Stephanie McMahon will enter the Women’s ‘Royal Rumble’ Match or she could even begin a rivalry and work some kind of a match on the grandest stage of them all.

The WWE Universe has been speculating about a rivalry between Stephanie McMahon and Ronda Rousey ever since the latter’s appearance at WrestleMania 31. With Rousey coming to WWE sooner or later, there is a possibility of the match finally happening. In the past, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and others have also been rumored for a feud with Stephanie McMahon. However, it’s unclear who could get the call this year.

‘Stephanie McMahon hasn’t wrestled a match since 2014 Summerslam.’ WWE

Her last match as against Brie Bella back at WWE Summerslam in 2014. Stephanie McMahon might not be the best technical performer, but the storytelling in the match was solid and she held her own. Stephanie is more than capable of another big match on the grandest stage of them all, but WWE officials need to pick a new rival to put over because a performer like Ronda Rousey gains little by beating Stephanie McMahon.

However, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and others could gain a great deal working as the babyface against her. The greatest asset Stephanie has is her personality and work on the microphone. She can sell a match with just about anyone. If Stephanie McMahon is preparing for another match in New Orleans at WrestleMania 34, it will be extremely interesting to see who Stephanie feuds with heading into the grandest stage of them all.