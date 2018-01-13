Artie Lange Recovery: Artie Now Sober More Than A Month, Returning To ‘The Anthony And Artie’ Show Next Week

Artie Lange had friends worried for his life after a dangerous relapse last month, but the actor and comedian is now reportedly sober for more than a month and on the path back to health.

Lange has been infamous for his struggles with health issues and addiction, prompting a number of hospital stays in the course of the last few years. One of the most serious episodes came last month, when Artie was picked up by police after missing a court date.

As NJ.com reported, Lange was seen driving erratically on the Garden State Parkway back in May and was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and drug paraphernalia. Artie missed a court date related to his arrest, prompting friend and fellow Howard Stern Show guest Dominic Barbara wrote an open letter to the New York Post‘s Page Six imploring Artie to go through rehab.

“If you want to come, I will come get you and pay all your costs,” he wrote. “Please save your life. You have a lot of people who love you. Dominic.”

Just days before that, Radar Online reported that doctors were worried about Artie’s failing health, and even his own mother acknowledged that Artie needed to address his addiction and the effect it was having on his diabetes.

Artie apparently took the appeals to heart, and the signs are much more positive now. Radar Online reported that Artie Lange has been clean ever since that incident, staying sober for more than a month now. Artie had planned to go to rehab after his jail stint and health scare, but was deemed too ill to fly.

Instead, Lange said he has been staying sober on his own. He opened up to fans this week about his need to curb his addictions.

“Thx to u guys. The greatest fans in the world. I love you all for not forgetting me. To the ones who did. I’m so sorry. I’m a junky. But a recovering one right now,” Lange wrote on Twitter.

Cast Kept ‘Tabs’ On Druggie Artie Lange After Troubling Behavior On ‘Crashing’ Set – "how “weird” it could be to shoot the show with 50-year-old Lange, including a situation when he went to the bathroom between scenes for what seemed like too long" https://t.co/QkVm4arDM9 — Uncle Larry (@UncleLarry112) January 9, 2018

Artie Lange is even planning to return to work. He told fans that he will be returning to The Anthony and Artie show in the coming week — if they will have him back after his extended absence. Artie still has an upcoming court date as well, Radar Online noted, with the proceedings scheduled for February 23.