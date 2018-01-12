Andy Cohen Reveals What City Will Be Next For The ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise

Andy Cohen has finally revealed where he wants his next Real Housewives franchise to be set.

Following the additions of Dallas and the Potomac to the Real Housewives franchise, Andy Cohen attended the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards on Thursday night, where he revealed his hopes for The Real Housewives of Nashville.

“Nashville,” Andy Cohen confirmed to E! News’ Zuri Hall, according to a June 12 report, when asked where he would want his next show to take place.

According to Andy Cohen, Nashville is a great city with its own identity and has plenty of super rich people, including country superstars and other people involved in the music industry.

Although Andy Cohen spoke of the potential for a launch of The Real Housewives of Nashville, he didn’t actually say whether the series would come to pass. That said, the idea of a Nashville-based Real Housewives show has been swirling for years. In fact, word of a Nashville show first hit the web way back in 2013.

Continuing on to E! News, Andy Cohen said that he loves the way the women of The Real Housewives of Atlanta have been stirring the pot in recent weeks and said that the upcoming reunion special for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 8 was one of his “favorites.” As he confirmed, Kim DePaola will make a surprise appearance, and when she does, the other women of the cast, including Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, make it clear that they are not happy to see her.

Andy Cohen then said that while Teresa Giudice has changed substantially since spending 11 months behind bars, the “old Teresa” returns during the reunion and he was quite happy to see her.

A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) on Jan 7, 2018 at 7:48pm PST

Andy Cohen was in attendance at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards because his late-night talk show, Watch What Happens Live, was nominated for Best Talk Show. Unfortunately, the series lost to Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

To see more of Andy Cohen, tune into new episodes of his weekly talk show, Watch What Happens Live, which air on weeknights at 11 p.m. on Bravo TV.