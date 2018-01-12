Major ‘Avengers 4’ Spoilers: Who Lives And Who Dies Reportedly Revealed At Wrap Party

Production for Avengers 4 is officially a wrap. The cast and crew celebrated the end of filming with a huge wrap party this week, yet fans couldn’t help but notice a few spoilers that were revealed in the celebration cake. Which characters will die in the final chapter of Infinity War?

Who Lives In Avengers 4?

According to TMZ, the wrap party cake featured Thanos standing on a platform, which was being held up by four arms. The arms belonged to different characters in the franchise, including Vision (Paul Bettany), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman).

There’s no telling why these four characters were featured on the cake, but Captain America’s (Chris Evans) absence could mean that they all survive Thanos. But just because they live through Avengers 4 doesn’t mean things will end well as Thanos could have corrupted them with his evil powers.

But what about Captain America’s fate?

Captain America’s Fate Revealed In New Set Photos

TMZ just released new photos of Captain America from the set of Avengers 4. A lot of theories have surfaced that ol’ Cap won’t survive the fight with Thanos and will die at some point either before or during Avengers 4. Although Caps involvement on the set of Avengers 4 seems promising, a closer look at the scene might have revealed his true fate.

In the scene, Evans is wearing Captain America’s old suit and shield. Cap ditched this costume way back in the first Avengers, which means we could be seeing a flashback. If that is the case, then it is possible that Captain America dies in Infinity War and doesn’t make it to the final showdown with Thanos.

Will Captain America Die In Infinity War?

To add even more credence to the theory, Evans is not sporting a beard in the scene. In the Infinity War trailer, the actor is clearly rocking a full beard, which means this version of Captain America is probably from the past.

There is, of course, the possibility that Captain America shaves at some point before the final battle with Thanos and decides to wear his old suit. Either way, we won’t know for sure until Infinity War hits theaters later this year.

'Avengers 4' Wrap Party Cake Drops Clues On Who Lives, Who Dies https://t.co/Nyxgnk6qmN — TMZ (@TMZ) January 12, 2018

Chris Hemsworth Wraps Filming

Captain America’s fate aside, Movie Web reports that Chris Hemsworth may be done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers 4. Filming for the upcoming movie started this past summer, and Hemsworth recently revealed that his scenes are completely done.

“Just spoke to Chris Hemsworth for #12strong. He told me he wrapped on the @Russo_Brothers #Avengers movies yesterday. Wonder when Disney will reveal the title of @Avengers 4…,” Steven Weintraub wrote on Twitter.

The passing of the torch #thorragnarok A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Nov 7, 2017 at 12:01pm PST

Is Avengers 4 The Last for Hemsworth’s Thor?

Marvel has already confirmed that its lineup of superheroes will look completely different moving forward. With Hemsworth just finishing his final solo movie in Thor: Ragnarok, there’s a good chance that the next two Avengers movies will be his last as the Thunder God. Unless Thor makes an appearance in a future Guardians of the Galaxy movie, which would be pretty amazing.

Avengers: Infinity War is scheduled to open in theaters on May 4, 2018. Avengers 4 – which does not have an official name at the time – will come out in 2019.