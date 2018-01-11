‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Rumor: Snoke Is Not The New Darth Maul Because He Is Weaker

Warning: This article contains spoilers.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi marked the devastating demise of Snoke, but fans refuse to believe they have seen the last of the villain.

Many speculate that Snoke will escape death, Darth Maul style. The Sith Lord suffered the same injury as the former Supreme Leader when he was cut in half by Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, but Maul survived. He received a cybernetic lower half and got a chance to face his rival again in the hit animated series, Star Wars Rebels.

With Snoke more powerful with the Force than Darth Maul, many thought that he had much better chances of surviving, which had many hopeful that Star Wars: The Last Jedi was not the end for him, and a comeback in Star Wars: Episode 9 was possible.

The popular Star Wars watcher and YouTuber, Stupendous Wave, begs to differ. He explains that while Snoke had superior control of the dark side compared to Maul, this does not do much in the face of such injury.

Maul used his hatred of Obi-Wan and the shame brought about by his failure to push his body to the limit, which is in line with Darth Vader’s use of his aggression to sustain his ailing body. The attack not so much broke his body as it did his psyche and spirit, but Talzin’s help allowed him to come back from that too.

As to how he survived the physical injuries in the first place and how Snoke won’t pull off the same, Stupendous Wave points out that where the death blow was made is something to consider.

The Star Wars: The Last Jedi villain was severed at a part where more vital organs are bound to be affected, so right then and there, he was in greater danger than Maul ever was. His frailties and injuries do not help either.

Darth Maul was in prime physical condition and had no pre-existing injuries to worry about while Snoke was already suffering from several ailments, which he no doubt used effort and Force powers to overcome.

In other words, Emperor Palpatine’s apprentice only had that one physical injury to mend while Snoke’s injuries exacerbated things for him and made him vulnerable.

While being strong with the Force is important, being in top form is just as vital. Using too much of the Force could even kill, as evidenced in Luke Skywalker’s (Mark Hamill) fate in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

There are countless ideas on how Snoke could live on beyond Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but it looks like a Darth Maul-inspired resurrection is something fans probably won’t see.