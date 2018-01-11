Yes, The Arctic Monkeys Are Officially Back

It took a while, but the Arctic Monkeys will finally reunite to hit the stage once more. The British band will headline the Firefly Music Festival in Delaware this June, alongside Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and The Killers.

This will mark the first time in three years that the Arctic Monkeys have performed together as a band. The last time was way back in November 2014, in South America, as part of their tour for their most recent EP titled AM. They were one of the notable acts at the Firefly Music Festival that same year.

During the gap, Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner remained in the music scene. He toured and made new music for The Last Shadow Puppets, his side project with long-time friend and collaborator Miles Kane.

They released their follow-up to their acclaimed 2009 debut album, The Age of the Understatement, in 2016, titled Everything You’ve Come to Expect. The Arctic Monkeys vocalist also collaborated with Mini Mansions and Alexandra Savoir.

Drummer Matt Helders, on the other hand, collaborated with Iggy Pop, Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age, and Dean Fertita for Pop’s studio album, Post Pop Depression.

There have been a lot of rumors surrounding the Arctic Monkeys’ comeback, for which fans of the band have been hoping and praying.

While there has been a lot of buzz about it for a while now, it was only recently confirmed that the Arctic Monkeys have been working on their sixth album, which is set to be released sometime this year.

Arctic Monkeys bassist Nick O’Malley broke the news in an interview with the motorcycle website, For the Ride, where it was revealed that the band has been recording in a secret location since September.

The Woodlands are calling ????????☀️ Passes on sale Friday, 1/12 at 10am ET. Special one-day pricing available Friday only till 11:59pm ET! pic.twitter.com/O4ZPLdgLwy — Firefly Festival (@LiveAtFirefly) January 11, 2018

He explained that the new album should be out this year because, “If it isn’t, we’ve got problems.” That being said, 2018 is looking to be an exciting year for fans of the band.

According to NME, the Arctic Monkeys will do more shows after the three-day Firefly festival event, which will kick off on June 14.

Unfortunately, these gigs might not include the ones revealed in a video that recently emerged on Reddit claiming to show more Arctic Monkeys tour dates.

The leak mentions the band will take part in the Mad Cool Festival in Madrid, Best Kept Secret in the Netherlands, and Primavera Sound in Barcelona, but the above-mentioned publication says the video is not from official sources.

Fans knew that the return of Arctic Monkeys was coming anyway after photographer Daniele Cavalli shared a bunch of photos of the members of the band hanging out in Los Angeles. There is even one of Alex Turner on the piano.

