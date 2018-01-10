‘Dance Moms’ Star Abby Lee Miller Reportedly Bored In Prison, Claims She ‘Doesn’t Function Without Dance’

Looks like boredom is starting to take its toll on Abby Lee Miller. The former Dance Moms star is allegedly feeling bored in prison, making her miss teaching dance even more.

In a recent report by International Business Times, it has been revealed that 51-year-old choreographer is starting to be bothered by not being able to do what she does best — dancing.

According to the webloid, the Pittsburgh native is feeling more sentimental these past few days as she misses her Dance Moms and ALDC family. In an Instagram post, Abby Lee Miller admitted that being in jail is “starting to get so bored” and that she needs to get back to teaching dance as soon as possible.

The controversial choreographer even claimed that she doesn’t function well without dance. To make things more interesting, her hashtags seemed to imply that she’s coming back to the dance scene soon. She also included a throwback photo of herself and her Dance Moms students at a red carpet event.

“Starting to get so so bored. I need to teach dance. I don’t function without #dance #dancemoms#abbyleemiller #aldc #comingsoon#newstart #borntodance.”

It can be recalled that Abby Lee Miller has been coaching aspiring dancers in Dance Moms since its first season in 2011. Since then, she became a household name in dance shows and competitions.

Despite Abby Lee Miller’s post that she misses teaching dance, it is worth noting that the former Dance Moms mentor had at least one opportunity to show off her dance moves while serving her sentence at FCI Victorville.

In a previous Instagram post, the ALDC owner shared that she was given the chance to choreograph her fellow inmates’ Christmas show presentation in jail. Aside from that, she even vowed to “dance daily” as part of her New Year’s resolution.

Meanwhile, Abby Lee Miller has been spending her time behind bars in a productive way. In a previous report by Us Weekly, it has been revealed that the Dance Moms mentor has completed two courses while serving her 366-day sentence.

Apparently, she successfully completed a Release Preparation Program and received a certificate in Personal Finance. She also finished her Adult Continuing Education class and earned a certificate in Real Estate.

The former Dance Moms guru couldn’t help but feel very proud of her latest accomplishments and even posted photos of her certificates on social media.