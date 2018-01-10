Danielle Stislicki: Audio Of Missing Woman Singing Paired With Moving Video In Emotional Facebook Post

Just days ago, a Facebook page dedicated to finding missing Michigan woman Danielle Stislicki shared a video initially posted by her father that includes photos set to her singing voice. The moving video of images that accompanies the audio features Danielle smiling and heartily enjoying life.

The Find Danielle Stislicki Facebook page captioned the audio and video by noting how “wonderful” it was to “hear it again! A perfect day for it!” When the video was originally posted by Danielle’s father, Rich Stislicki months ago, he penned a heartfelt message to go along with it, writing Danielle was once asked to perform at an open mic night by surprise. According to the post, Danielle did not want to “disappoint” and agreed to sing, even though “she was terrified.”

Rich continued his post by writing the following.

“For years I teased Danielle Ann Stislicki that I would let her dates hear her… I never did… until now ♡.”

The combination of Danielle’s voice and the images of her smiling and having fun with those she loves is an emotional reminder of how much her friends and family miss her and desperately want her back home.

Danielle has been missing for more than a year and as of late, no new updates regarding her case have been released by authorities.

Just months ago, Floyd Galloway Jr., 30, a person of interest in her disappearance was sentenced to prison after taking a plea deal in an unrelated jogger attack case. This means he will spend from 16 to 35 years in prison after admitting to kidnapping and assaulting the female jogger, according to CBS Detroit.

Galloway has not been charged with any crime related to Danielle’s case.

Authorities have publicly announced that the DNA in the jogger attack and that found in relation to Danielle’s case are a match.

Galloway was once employed as a security guard where Danielle worked.

Danielle, 28 at the time, went missing in the late afternoon of Friday, December 2, 2016, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

When Danielle failed to show up for the planned dinner her friend became extremely worried. When she was unable to make contact with Danielle by Saturday and Danielle failed to show up for work, the friend became alarmed. She then headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives and when the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, thus, authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being 5-feet-5-inches tall, and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

The website www.finddani.org is another place where those who want to support the search for Danielle can find a bevy of information about her case. In addition, in the “How Can I Help?” section of the website it features social media links to the Twitter page @find_dani and details about tagging tweets and retweets. In addition, a link exists to the finddaniellestislicki Instagram page where memories of the young woman are being shared.

At present, a Go Fund Me campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $34,940, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $134,940.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.