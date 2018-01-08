Lori Loughlin And Candace Cameron Bure Attend Netflix’s Golden Globes Party With Look-Alike Daughters

Since Full House’s original run in the late ’80s and early ’90s, a lot has changed, but the friendship between Aunt Becky (Lori Loughlin) and D.J. Tanner (Candace Cameron Bure) has definitely remained the same.

As the Inquisitr reported back in October, both Candace and Lori have been keeping busy as of late. Fans of the Hallmark Channel’s Christmas movie marathon may recall that both Loughlin and Bure starred in holiday Hallmark movies this past holiday season. Furthermore, Bure has been busy filming episodes of Fuller House and Loughlin has been filming her show When Calls the Heart. Loughlin has also made nine appearances alongside Bure on Fuller House since it started on Netflix in 2016.

But when these women are not busy working, it seems as though they like to let loose and enjoy themselves. Last night was no exception. As People reported, Bure and Loughlin attended Netflix’s Golden Globes after-party together last night following the 75th annual award show. The party took place at the famed Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills and People goes on to report that both Lori and Candace spent most of the night sipping on champagne.

But it wasn’t just Lori and Candace who were turning heads, it was their look-alike daughters. Eighteen-year-old Olivia Giannulli and 19-year-old Natasha Bure attended the after party with their mothers and all of the women looked incredibly beautiful. The foursome wore black to honor the Time’s Up movement, and fans simply couldn’t get over how much alike each mother/daughter duo looked.

Fuller House Family Night! Lori Loughlin & Candace Cameron Bure Bring Daughters to Globes Afterparty https://t.co/a3Q3AXcjBf pic.twitter.com/SM6NfzacdB — Waw Buzz (@TrypoMan) January 8, 2018

“You girls looked beautiful including Aunt Becky and her daughter Olivia. Tell them I said hi xoxo,” one fan tweeted to Candace Cameron Bure.

“How to deal beauty??? Twins and gorgeous,” another fan chimed in.

Just like their famous mothers, the girls have already amassed quite the following on social media, likely due to their uncanny resemblances. Natasha Bure boasts an Instagram following of 360,000-plus fans and can often be seen posting selfies as well as photos with her mom.

On the flip side, Olivia Giannulli has over 725,000 followers on her Instagram page and like Natasha, the teen loves to post selfies for her fans. In her Instagram bio, the 18-year-old has a link to her YouTube page “titled Olivia Jade Beauty.” On the page, Olivia posts a ton of makeup videos for her subscribers like “Flawless Skin With No Foundation” and “Everyday Makeup Look.”

A post shared by Olivia Jade (@oliviajade) on Jan 7, 2018 at 2:48pm PST

Seems like it pays off to have your mothers make their start on a popular show like Full House!