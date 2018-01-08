Joy-Anna Duggar Confirms Baby Due Date On Registry, ‘Shotgun’ Wedding Rumor With Austin Forsyth Still Circling

Ever since Joy-Anna Duggar announced that she is pregnant with her first child, the public has been trying to deduce when her due date will be. One of the reasons why Counting On fans are so eager to find out when Joy will give birth is because some of them suspect that she may have conceived this baby before she got married to Austin Forsyth. The 20-year-old mother-to-be intensified this rumor when she let slip a piece of information that seems to support that.
However, after shocking fans in the video congratulating Jinger Duggar for her pregnancy, Joy and Austin have declared their baby due date to be a little short of nine months from their wedding date.
The 23-year-old husband and 20-year-old wife set up a baby registry on Amazon, in hopes of getting some much-needed supplies from their family and friends. In it, they requested a year-long Prime membership, Aveeno baby daily bathtime solutions gift set, crib sheets, diapers and a mist humidifier.
But the detail that the fans most wanted to see is her due date. Right on the homepage of the baby registry, Joy wrote that her first baby is due on February 22, 2018.
This date is interesting when put in context with her wedding date. She and Austin Forsyth got married on May 26, 2017, which shows that the due date is still a few days earlier. For the due date to be solidly nine months from the wedding date, it would have to be February 26.
Joy and Austin first shocked Counting On fans when they appeared on a family video congratulating Jinger Duggar for her first pregnancy. The 20-year-old Duggar mentioned that she is excited because Jinger’s pregnancy will only be “six months longer than mine.”
If that is true, then that put Joy’s due date in this month, which suggests that she conceived her baby in March 2017, two months before her wedding date.
While the new due date on Amazon registry ends the March conception rumor, it still makes it possible that Joy and Austin may have conceived their first baby before they were officially husband and wife.
All this said and done, Joy and Austin have made it clear from the very beginning that they prayed for a baby even before they got married.
Austin and I are SO thankful to announce that we are parents!! Even before we were married we prayed that God would give us children and we are so blessed that he has given us this baby! Jesus is the giver of Life! The baby has arms, legs, fingers, and toes. It has a beating heart and brain waves. The baby responds to touch and is already right- or left-handed. The baby has its own unique fingerprints, which are different from anyone else's. All organ systems are in place! Psalm 139:13-16 "For thou hast possessed my reins: thou hast covered me in my mother's womb. I will praise thee; for I am fearfully and wonderfully made: marvellous are thy works; and that my soul knoweth right well. My substance was not hid from thee, when I was made in secret, and curiously wrought in the lowest parts of the earth. Thine eyes did see my substance, yet being unperfect; and in thy book all my members were written, which in continuance were fashioned, when as yet there was none of them." This passage indicates that God Himself formed our physical features and that He did so with a wonderful plan for our lives. God knew us in the womb. #babyforsyth #alreadyinlovewithmybaby #blessedbeyondmeasure #Jesusanswersprayers
Unlike her other sisters – Jill and Jessa Duggar – Joy has been more secretive about her journey to motherhood, choosing to hold back on the number of baby bump updates she gives to her followers on Instagram.
Joy and Austin Forsyth share an Instagram account together and now have approximately 463k followers.