Joy-Anna Duggar Confirms Baby Due Date On Registry, ‘Shotgun’ Wedding Rumor With Austin Forsyth Still Circling

Ever since Joy-Anna Duggar announced that she is pregnant with her first child, the public has been trying to deduce when her due date will be. One of the reasons why Counting On fans are so eager to find out when Joy will give birth is because some of them suspect that she may have conceived this baby before she got married to Austin Forsyth. The 20-year-old mother-to-be intensified this rumor when she let slip a piece of information that seems to support that.

However, after shocking fans in the video congratulating Jinger Duggar for her pregnancy, Joy and Austin have declared their baby due date to be a little short of nine months from their wedding date.

The 23-year-old husband and 20-year-old wife set up a baby registry on Amazon, in hopes of getting some much-needed supplies from their family and friends. In it, they requested a year-long Prime membership, Aveeno baby daily bathtime solutions gift set, crib sheets, diapers and a mist humidifier.

But the detail that the fans most wanted to see is her due date. Right on the homepage of the baby registry, Joy wrote that her first baby is due on February 22, 2018.

This date is interesting when put in context with her wedding date. She and Austin Forsyth got married on May 26, 2017, which shows that the due date is still a few days earlier. For the due date to be solidly nine months from the wedding date, it would have to be February 26.

Joy and Austin first shocked Counting On fans when they appeared on a family video congratulating Jinger Duggar for her first pregnancy. The 20-year-old Duggar mentioned that she is excited because Jinger’s pregnancy will only be “six months longer than mine.”

If that is true, then that put Joy’s due date in this month, which suggests that she conceived her baby in March 2017, two months before her wedding date.

While the new due date on Amazon registry ends the March conception rumor, it still makes it possible that Joy and Austin may have conceived their first baby before they were officially husband and wife.

All this said and done, Joy and Austin have made it clear from the very beginning that they prayed for a baby even before they got married.

Unlike her other sisters – Jill and Jessa Duggar – Joy has been more secretive about her journey to motherhood, choosing to hold back on the number of baby bump updates she gives to her followers on Instagram.

Christmas date night!???? A post shared by Austin & Joy Forsyth (@austinandjoyforsyth) on Dec 26, 2017 at 4:26pm PST

Joy and Austin Forsyth share an Instagram account together and now have approximately 463k followers.