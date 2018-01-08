‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Rumor: Kylo Ren Finished His Training After All, But It Changed Another Sacred Rule

One of the mysteries that Star Wars: The Last Jedi was expected to solve is Kylo Ren’s (Adam Driver) training with Snoke and if he ever finished it.

Fans will remember that at the end of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the seven-foot tall humanoid says that it is time for his apprentice to “complete his training” as the Starkiller Base falls apart.

It was not made clear if Star Wars: The Last Jedi even addressed that cliffhanger, but the ever ardent Star Wars watcher Bastion of Kuul says that the film actually did, and that it may be one of the most important moments in the film moving into Star Wars: Episode 9.

Snoke’s only major interaction with Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Last Jedi was the throne room scene where he meets Rey (Daisy Ridley) and not long after, his own doom. Bastion of Kuul says that this is where the former Ben Solo completed his training too.

If there is one thing that’s always being pointed out about Snoke, it is that he is not a Sith. The other is that he is a master manipulator whose greatest Force power takes advantage of his unparalleled mental capabilities.

While Snoke had admiration for Darth Vader, he knows that it was a huge mistake for him to let sentiment get to him, and this is what he is preventing with Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The Star Wars watcher speculates that he knew all along what Kylo Ren had in mind and that he even egged him on to deal that death blow by telling him the opposite of what he wants him to do—betray and beat him.

When he tells him to strike his true enemy and fulfill his destiny, the apprentice does so by killing his teacher, therefore completing his training.

With this, Kylo Ren ultimately did what Darth Vader failed to do. He got rid of his master to become the leader of the First Order. The original Star Wars villain, while he killed Emperor Palpatine, returned to the light before he died.

With Snoke’s death, there seems to be no more conflict within Kylo Ren and for once knew what he wanted—to lead the First Order to victory and not let anyone get in the way. He proved that he is willing to do anything to achieve power.

Snoke did not have to sacrifice himself in Star Wars: The Last Jedi for Kylo Ren to unlock his full potential though. He would want to be around when the galaxy bows to the First Order.

To make this possible, Bastion of Kuul says that Snoke may have found a way to get around Darth Bane’s infamous rule of two, which involves the death of a master at the hands of his apprentice as a way to take over.

It is to be pointed out that Kylo Ren was not Snoke’s only student. On the official Star Wars magazine by Lucasfilm, it was stated that he had at least one other apprentice.

Bastion of Kuul believes that Snoke was a Sith in the past, and that this mystery apprentice, in an attempt to follow Darth Bane’s rule, tried to kill him but failed. He did injure him severely, which would explain his scars and disfigurement.

Snoke himself is a “seeker of the arcane lore,” as stated in his official description on the Star Wars website. Like Luke, he has been scouring the galaxy far and wide for ancient knowledge about the Force, so he knew a lot of things not a lot of people, if not no one else, did perhaps including a solution for the rule of two.

The Star Wars YouTuber believes that the murder attempt by his student ultimately changed Snoke’s perspective and led him to ditch the rule so in training Kylo Ren, his goal was to banish the conflict within his student and not get killed in the process. So he prepared for the moment he will meet Kylo Ren and Rey in his throne room in Star Wars: The Last Jedi to put his plan to use.

Darth Bane Disney and Lucasfilm Animation

How did he do that? Bastion of Kuul explains that he played the same trick Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) did in the final act of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. He was projecting himself all along.

Snoke could easily take the Force projection to a new level since he is a “master of the Force,” as being constantly described.

Add to that the fact that he was able to bridge Kylo Ren and Rey between the opposite sides of the galaxy to the point that the former even got splashed with the water from Ahch-To. Even better, neither of them felt him while he linked them.

It would also make sense that his physical form was not in the room with them either because, as stated in the official Star Wars: The Last Jedi visual dictionary, Snoke is a careful guy to the point that he has not shown anyone his true form yet.

This means that, if Snoke were to return in Star Wars: Episode 9, Kylo Ren will be ready to take on the Resistance on his own and do the heavy lifting while Snoke sits on his throne comfortably and reaps the financial fruits of it all.

Taking this idea to the next level, Bastion of Kuul suggests that Snoke could very well be the infamous Star Wars villain Darth Plagueis, who, after all, may have found a way to cheat death after he was killed by Palpatine, the second apprentice in question.

For now, however, nothing is confirmed yet. As far as Star Wars: The Last Jedi is concerned, Snoke is a dead man.