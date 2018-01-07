‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Graham Beats Abbotts In Court, Keeps Dina – Twisted Reveal Stuns Family

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Graham Bloodworth (Max Shippee) is insistent on getting and keeping control of Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams). The Abbotts got Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) to cheat the system even though Graham has the legal right to make decisions for Dina. Graham isn’t deterred and next week, he takes a thrilled Dina from the Abbotts. But when the Abbotts take him to court, a stunning secret emerges that will make it impossible for them to save their mother from Graham. See the video promo below for a sneak peek at the shocking events.

Graham Takes Dina And Manhandles Her

Y&R spoilers for Monday’s episode from She Knows Soaps indicate that Graham comes back to the Abbott mansion with a court order and law enforcement backup. Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) is on hand and tells Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) that Graham could have him arrested for interfering with Dina and assaulting Graham. The Abbotts will have no choice but to let Graham take her. Dina is thrilled because she thinks Graham is taking her on a cruise. That’s not his plan, though.

At the GCAC, the same Young and the Restless spoilers promise that Graham tells Dina she’s going to a facility that can help her but she becomes argumentative and tries to walk out. When Graham grabs her arm, JT Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) intervene. Graham will check Dina into a suite at the athletic center and try to calm her down while Vikki warns Jack about the scene his mom and her silver fox made at the club. This alarms Jack.

How nasty will the battle between Graham and Dina's family get? Find out in our new issue, hitting stands now… #YR pic.twitter.com/IbSKnuXDv6 — cbs soapsindepth (@soapsindepthcbs) January 5, 2018

The Abbotts vs. Graham in Court

Because of the medical power of attorney and Graham being Dina’s beneficiary, the Abbotts have no leverage to get their mom from him. Y&R spoilers from She Knows Soaps indicate that on Wednesday, we’ll see the Abbotts face off against Graham in court. They want to block his access, but it won’t help that Dina prefers Graham to her children. Also, she keeps forgetting who her kids are but seems lucid when it comes to Graham. Perhaps it’s because he managed her illness for years.

Young and the Restless spoilers from Soap Central reveal that Jack is ready to get his hands dirty and go dark if he must to get his mother back under his roof. But no matter how low Jack is willing to go, Graham is ready to go lower. Jack is certain that Graham just wants Dina’s money, but that’s only part of the story. This week’s soap magazines tease that Graham’s motives go much deeper than the obvious of revenge and cash.

Dina- Do not pass GO and please do not listen to Graham! #YR pic.twitter.com/bBJ82Gepi9 — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) October 12, 2017

Graham Made a Promise To Dina

Y&R spoilers showed months ago that Dina and Graham have a secret pact tied to her illness. Graham portrayer Max Shippee told Soap Digest that his character “feels justified” and thinks the Abbotts have “done a poor job of watching out for Dina” and didn’t take the time “to learn Dina’s true feelings” and what she wants for the time she has left. Shippee also said that Graham promised Dina “he would be there for her until the end and he won’t break that promise.”

Shippee also told the magazine that the Abbotts can’t “protect and care for her [Dina] like they claim they can.” Soap Digest teases that “Graham is just getting started.” That ties back to the shocking revelation in court this week. It turns out that Graham and Dina took steps long ago, while she was still in her right mind but knew she’d get sicker, to make sure he would always be there for her. Their plans ensured Graham could always make the decisions they agreed were right for Dina as her illness progressed.

‘Til Death Do Us Part

The big stunner set to be revealed on Wednesday’s Y&R ties back to the promise that Graham made to see Dina all the way to her death. That “til death do we part” vow is the clue that tells you what Graham reveals in court that permanently shuts down the Abbott’s efforts to take Dina from Graham. Remember months ago, on the CBS soap, when Dina glared jealously at Graham chatting with Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson)? Check out the Young and the Restless recaps for the week of June 19.

New Y&R spoilers indicate that Graham and Dina aren’t intimate, but they are man and wife. The duo wed to ensure that no matter what happened, Graham would always be able to make decisions and take care of Dina. Graham and Dina knew there might be obstacles once her mind started slipping so they devised overlapping measures to ensure Dina’s wishes would be carried out even when she forgot what those wishes were. Graham got off track when he abandoned her a few months ago, but now he’s back to make things right.

On the last #YR, Graham cruelly abandons Dina after she collapses. WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/gRgTJDDt21 pic.twitter.com/Zw3iEOxnw7 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) October 14, 2017

Graham’s Married to Dina!

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Dina and Graham both knew that her Alzheimer’s would ravage her mind and that she would forget what she wanted for her end-of-life plans. Dina made all these arrangements when she was in her right mind and shared her wishes with Graham who pledged to make sure things would go as she wanted. The first of the overlapping measures was to set Graham up with her medical power of attorney and make him the beneficiary of Dina’s will.

But then Graham and Dina took one extra step to make sure everything would go as they planned – they got married! Jack thinks he’s in court to fight a power of attorney, but even if he gets that dismissed, Graham will retain control because he’s Dina’s husband and that gives him more authority over her care than her children. There are just a few days left before this stunning reveal rocks Genoa City and Jack, Ashley, and Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) find out they’ve got a new stepdaddy.

The three Abbotts will hate this, and it sets them up for a long-term battle with Graham over Dina. Despite ridiculous rumors that Dina was at death’s door, a recent interview with Mal Young revealed she’s not going anywhere and has lots of story yet to come. Catch up now on the latest Y&R scoop on who will finally reveal Christian’s paternity to Nick, and Sharon and Nick’s impending reunion. Plus, come back soon for more The Young and the Restless spoilers and news.