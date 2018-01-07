‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Shaves Off Beard To Please Fans

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff sported a new look over the holidays: a scruffy goatee. However, some of his social media followers weren’t big fans of the change, so he addressed the issue in an Instagram post on Saturday (Jan. 6).

“The fans have spoken,” Matt declared in the video, which he also posted on Facebook.

Speaking from his bathroom, the LPBW patriarch explained that he had conducted a non-scientific poll on Instagram to see if his followers preferred him with whiskers or clean shaven. Apparently, between 65 and 70 percent of those who responded said that they thought Matt looked better sans facial hair.

“It was either scruffy or clean and everybody decided that I need to be clean,” he said. “With that in mind, I guess the clean look is in — and here we go!”

Matt then whipped out an electric razor and started shaving off his salt-and-pepper scruff. As he shaved, he said that he was also getting ready to go on another trip, so he felt it was best to do the deed before he left.

Once he was done with the electric razor, Matt started to slather shaving cream on his face, so he could get an even closer shave. After getting all the foam in place, he used a manual razor to finish the job.

“Yeah! I’m clean again,” Matt yelled when he was done. “I love it! Now I’m all better!”

In the comments section of both his Instagram and Facebook accounts, many fans said they approved of his return to smooth cheeks and chin.

“You are so cute without that scraggly beard,” wrote one fan.

“Matt, you look more handsome when shaved,” wrote another.

But not all fans wanted Matt to lose his whiskers. Some thought he looked great with a goatee.

“I am not attracted to a clean shaven man!!” said one woman. “A man [is] supposed to have facial hair that is close shaven.”

Another fan thought Matt looked great no matter what and even flirted with him.

“We all love you anyway Matt no matter what you look like,” she said. “If I wasn’t married I would come out there and [woo] you myself.”

Meanwhile, another fan took Matt’s decision to shave as an opportunity to slam him over his divorce from Little People, Big World co-star Amy Roloff.

“I can’t believe you actually listened to fan advice,” she commented. “Perhaps if you had listened to your ex wife’s concerns you may still be together.”

Ouch. It seems that some fans will never be pleased with what Matt Roloff does.

Little People, Big World returns to TLC in early 2018.