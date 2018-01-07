Tori Roloff Shares Reason For Marrying Zach, Triggers Pregnancy Rumors

Little People, Big Word star Tori Roloff recently revealed why she married Zach in a heartfelt post, featuring an adorable photo of her husband playing with their son, baby Jackson. However, one particular word has triggered some fans into thinking that Tori is expecting.

Tori said that the main reason why she chose to live the rest of her life with Zach is because of how he is with Jackson.

“This right here ladies and gentlemen is the reason why I married this man,” Tori said. “The fact that he gets down and plays with his kids.”

Tori also said in her post that Zach is not only a great father, but an equally great husband.

“He so good to Jackson and I,” said Tori of Zach. “I love you so much babe uh!”

The accompanying photo is of Zach and baby Jackson lying down on their tummies and getting busy with something, a toy probably.

“This photo also just makes me so excited for the future… I literally see daddy and j plotting their next big adventure.”

Several fans acknowledged how sweet and precious the photo of father and son is, and that it would look better in black and white and framed. Many of the comments also praised both Zach and Tori for being wonderful parents to Jackson. Many also noticed how Zach and Jackson are twinning with their matching gray hoodies.

However, what got some people buzzing is the part where Tori said “kids.”

A few followers quickly pointed out the use of the plural tense, which they thought indicated that Zach has more than one child, or that the couple are pregnant and expecting baby number two.

After a mrs_duran_valle wrote “Kids???” on the comment section, a few other followers chimed in.

“I’m confused to [sic],” asked elizabethfarley34. “And that’s why she married him???”

“You said KIDS,” said kelleypj. “That mean’s one more!!! Hmmmm…”

“You keep referring to more than once child,” said ac9261959. “Are you expecting?”

Other fans tried to douse the flames by citing the possible reasons why Tori wrote “kids” instead of “kid.”

“It’s called a typo,” said alison_stevens.

“I would believe it to be also including the future tense,” said a mamadeschampies. “As in they plan to expand their family at some point and he will be just as good to his future children as he is with Jackson already.”

The follower also said that finding a life partner often involves looking “for someone who wants similar things.” She said that having children in the future is one good example of something that a couple has to agree on before getting hitched.

The fan also said that the perfect life partner is someone who treats the other the way he or she wishes to be treated.

“She married him because he treats her well and had the qualities that would make him a good father,” said the fan, “which is what she is praising him for in this post.”

“Take the post for what it is instead of reading into it like it has some sort of hidden message,” the fan continued. “She loves her husband and he is a good man, that’s all.”

This is not the first time that Tori and Zach have had to deal with pregnancy rumors. Tori was first rumored to be expecting after posting a tribute to Zach on their second wedding anniversary, according to In Touch Weekly. In the post, Tori also said “kids,” sparking the pregnancy rumor.

“I am so lucky that my kids get to call you dad and even more blessed that I get to call you mine,” Tori said back in July of last year.

Tori was again thought to be pregnant a couple of months later after she posted a photo of her and Jackson wearing rain gear, as reported in another In Touch Weekly article. Some fans claimed that Tori was covering her baby bump with her jacket.