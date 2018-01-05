‘Destiny 2’ And ‘Call Of Duty: WWII’ Top PlayStation 4 List For 2017

When it comes to Call of Duty: WWII and Destiny 2, the two games had very different responses from fans, but they also both ended up as very successful video games through the 2017 year. Both Activision games ended up selling very well, despite the fact that one shattered records and the other ended up disappointing fans based on year-end awards finishes. Despite that, PlayStation just released their download rankings from the PlayStation 4 in 2017. While the company didn’t release the exact sales numbers, Activision finished as the top two video games both downloaded for the PlayStation 4 as well as the two of the top three in PS4 add-ons.

Call Of Duty: WWII

In what should come as no surprise for gamers, Call of Duty: WWII ended up as the most downloaded PlayStation 4 game of 2017. This ranking is no surprise because, as previously reported, over 12 million players play the game online on the PS4 alone. When adding in Xbox One and Steam, over 20 million people play the game online right now.

Call of Duty: WWII also was a massive seller in stores. The Activision video game finished 2017 with over $1 billion in units sold, and this did not include online downloads. That made the 2017 version of the video game the best opening ever for any Activision property.

The year-end download rankings for Call of Duty was also significant. The Season Pass ranked as the third most downloaded add-on. Black Ops III: Zombie Chronicles was the best-selling add-on, and Black Ops III – The Giant Zombies Map ranked sixth. Infinite Warfare – DLC1 Sabotage ranked eighth, and the Call of Duty: MWR Variety Map Pack ranked 10th. That gave the Call of Duty franchise five of the top 10 downloaded add-ons.

The most-downloaded PlayStation games of 2017 have been revealed! Full list at https://t.co/6rfZPfginF: https://t.co/NUBdWKSj2e pic.twitter.com/lqHofRVVGg — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 5, 2018

Destiny 2

Activision hoped to have a one-two punch in 2017 with Call of Duty: WWII and Destiny 2. However, while Destiny 2 sold very well, it was also voted the Reddit “Buyers Remorse” award for 2017. The good news is that Destiny 2 ended up as the second most downloaded game of 2017 for the PlayStation 4

However, thanks to poor word-of-mouth due to disappointing gameplay, fans quickly turned on Destiny 2. It still ranked second on the most downloaded add-ons for the PlayStation 4, its only spot on that particular list.

Rounding out the list of the most downloaded games for the PlayStation 4 was Friday the 13th: The Game, Horizon Zero Dawn, Grand Theft Auto V, NBA 2K18, Rocket League, Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition, Madden NFL 18, and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands.