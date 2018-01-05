‘Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Abby Apologizes To Sharon, But Is It Enough For Scott To Win Sharon Back?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Abby (Melissa Ordway) will show up at Sharon’s (Sharon Case) house to apologize for cheating with Scott (Daniel Hall). Nick (Joshua Morrow) revealed he saw Abby and Scott kiss at Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor’s (Eric Braeden) vow renewal ceremony. After Sharon confronted Scott, he admitted they had sex in the storage unit.

According to Soap Opera Digest, Lily (Christel Khalil) pushed Abby to do the right thing and apologize for her part. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Lily believes that it will help Abby feel better about herself. Even though Abby doesn’t want to admit wrongdoing, she realizes that the right thing to do is to say she’s sorry.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Lily has been Sharon’s cheerleader through this whole ordeal. She has told Abby a few times that Sharon doesn’t deserve to be treated poorly. After her situation with Juliet (Laur Allen) and Cane (DanielGoddard), it has made her sensitive to how Sharon’s feeling.

“Lily has been a cheerleader for Sharon and telling Abby that she cannot do this to Sharon. Lily advises Abby to tell Scott to make a choice, and if he has to make a choice and if he chooses Sharon then he needs to walk away from Abby for good,” Melissa Ordway said.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Abby goes over to Sharon’s house with the plan to make things right. When she arrives, Sharon’s hosting a women’s get together for Hilary (Mishael Morgan), Mariah (Camryn Grimes), Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni).

At first, Sharon thought Abby came over for another fight. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Abby asks to speak to her privately for a moment. She thinks if she can talk to Sharon and explain everything to her, she can convince her to take Scott back and everything will be okay.

Sharon agrees to listen to Abby’s apology pitch, but she isn’t interested in doing it privately. Instead, she tells her to go in front of the women and apologize.

Sharon retaliates against Scott and Abby, plus Jack's efforts to help Dina backfire. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/jCPhj3EVVf #YR pic.twitter.com/mUEA5G4h3C — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 4, 2018

Abby ends up apologizing to Sharon with everyone listening to her. It’s a humbling experience for Abby to admit she was wrong and to ask for forgiveness. Abby has always made excuses for her behavior, but this time, she offers a sincere apology.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.