‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Rumor: That ‘Prime Jedi’ Mural Dissected And What It Means For ‘Episode 9’

A number of books tied to Star Wars: The Last Jedi have already hit the shelves following the release of the film. These materials keep fans who want to know more about the sequel busy.

One of these books is the official Star Wars: The Last Jedi visual dictionary, which provides a better look at some of the bits and pieces in the film as well as descriptions of what they are.

Fans keep coming back to this very intriguing mural found on the planet Ahch-To, which features an individual that many would agree looks a lot like Snoke.

According to the visual dictionary, the being in the mural is “the Prime Jedi, the first in the Order, in a state of meditation and balance.”

The image is divided into two—one half seems to represent the light while the other signifies the dark. On either side are what appear to be planets.

The popular Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Star Wars Theory, however, believes that they are no planets, but moons specifically Ashla and Bogan—the two natural satellites of Tython, a planet in the Deep Core that happens to be a very important place in the history of the galaxy far, far away.

Interestingly, Tython was integrated last year in the Star Wars canon via a map designed for the role-playing game Star Wars: The Force Awakens Beginner Game, which obviously takes after the first film in the sequel saga.

Tython, according to Star Wars Legends, is the home of the Jedi Order’s predecessor known as the Je’daii Order, who primarily and so fervently believed in maintaining a balance in the Force.

They saw the Force as three parts—the light, which the moon bathed in light Ashla represented, the dark, symbolized by Bogan and its darkness, and finally, Bendu or balance.

The Je’daii who becomes too inclined to either the dark and the light had to meditate to seek balance, but this became a source of conflict that ended up in a massive warfare. In order to stop the violence and maintain peace, light siders were exiled to Ashla while the dark side users were brought to Bogan.

Tython was home to Force users of different species and beliefs. According to Star Wars Theory, the known dark side users that were banished to the dark planet had similar powers to Snoke, specifically his manipulation skills, which fans saw in action in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and even behind the scenes on Star Wars: The Force Awakens as he turned Ben Solo (Adam Driver) to the dark side.

The YouTuber points out that there was even a known dark side user who had the power to make his enemies believe whatever he wanted them to believe, so that when he said to them they were on fire, even if they weren’t, his victims would believe this and would sustain burns even if they were not actually set ablaze.

If Ashla, Bogan, and Tython are connected to the Prime Jedi, Star Wars Theory says that Snoke could very well be a descendant of some of the Force wielders that fought in the Tython war, if not having taken part of it himself since he is an ancient being as Disney emphasizes.

Either way, this indicates that he has a connection to some of the first beings who tapped into the Force. In fact, it also suggests that Snoke may have come to power just when the end of the Je’daii Order paved the way for the rise of the Jedi Order.

His mind games and master manipulation will definitely help him with whatever trickery he needed to climb the hierarchy and even define it. This also falls in line nicely with the idea of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) wanting to see the end of the Jedi in Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Even if this is the case, however, it is unclear how this can impact his fate in the saga. While it does present a beam of hope, the saga’s desire to move on from the past makes it likely that this would not matter in the end.

Despite some who believe that Snoke is still alive and will be back in Star Wars: Episode 9, the powerful master of the Force is dead as far as Star Wars: The Last Jedi is concerned.