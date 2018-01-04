‘Fire And Fury’ Book Goes On Sale Early, Michael Wolff Says You Can Buy Book Jan. 5, Thanks To President Trump

So much for President Donald Trump’s attempts to block the publication of the much-discussed Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House book by Michael Wolff, which has already hit the No. 1 spot on Amazon for the best-seller rank in the book category. As seen in the below tweet, Wolff turned to Twitter to inform readers that they won’t have to wait until Tuesday, January 9 – the original publication date of the book – but could instead begin buying and reading Fire and Fury on Friday, January 5.

Indeed, Amazon has updated the hardcover product page of the book to note that “this title will be released on January 5, 2018.” However, as of this writing, the electronic version of the Fire and Fury book still reads that “this title will be auto-delivered to your Kindle on January 9, 2018.” The audio version of the book is still available for “Pre-order purchase” with a release date of January 09, while the audio CD also lists a release date of January 9.

For his part, Wolff thanked President Trump in a tongue-and-cheek manner on Twitter, likely due to Wolff receiving a cease-and-desist letter from Trump’s lawyers threatening to block the publication of the book. As reported by CNN, Trump’s attorneys tried to stop the book from making it into the hands or devices of the reading public, but Wolff stood by his reporting and the author is now receiving plenty of kudos from people on Twitter who are thanking the writer for standing up for freedom of speech.

Here we go. You can buy it (and read it) tomorrow. Thank you, Mr. President. — Michael Wolff (@MichaelWolffNYC) January 4, 2018

The book is not only available on Amazon, but Target as well as other book-selling retail outlets.

According to the publisher of the book, it was the “unprecedented demand” for the book that drove Henry Holt & Company to decide to allow retailers to sell Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House days earlier than originally planned.

“Due to unprecedented demand, we are moving the on-sale date for all formats of ‘Fire and Fury,’ by Michael Wolff, to Friday, January 5, at 9 a.m. ET, from the current on-sale date of Tuesday, January 9.”

Such a move has thrown booksellers into a tizzy, scrambling to meet the new publication release date, as a call to a local Barnes & Noble store proved. By President Trump attacking the book, a “huge spike in demand” was reported, according to Books-a-Million chief executive Terry Finley.