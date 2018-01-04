Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Are Reportedly Married; Get The Details On Their Country-Themed Ceremony

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton reportedly got married in the backyard of Stefani’s Los Angeles home days before Christmas.

According to a new report, Stefani and Shelton enjoyed a country-themed wedding, which included a barbecue, square dancing, and just 27 of their closest friends and family members, following just two years of dating.

On January 4, OK! Magazine shared details of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s alleged wedding, claiming the event cost the celebrity couple just $23,000.

Following the ceremony, a country band treated their guests to a concert as Shelton lit up the barbecue and began to cook chicken, ribs, and corn on the cob. Later, guests enjoyed a small cake from Stefani’s favorite Los Angeles bakery.

As for the couple’s wedding attire, Gwen Stefani was said to have worn a simple, lightly-colored dress while her country singer boyfriend sported a more casual look with jeans and a button-down shirt.

While the wedding may not have been as elaborate as Gwen Stefani’s first wedding to ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, she was sure to stay true to her heart as family remained at the center of the ceremony. In fact, all three of her children, 11-year-old Kingston, eight-year-old Zuma, and three-year-old Apollo, served as Shelton’s best men.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton struck up a romance while filming NBC’s The Voice Season 9. As fans of the couple will recall, both stars were newly single after splitting from their former spouses, musicians Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert. Although the couple had previously starred alongside one another in The Voice Season 7, they were nothing more than casual friends and co-stars at the time.

Following their public debut in late November 2015, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton quickly became a favorite celebrity couple of many and for years, the rumor mill claimed they were either engaged or secretly married. They also faced allegations of secret pregnancies and plans to undergo in vitro fertilization in hopes of conceiving their first child.

While Gwen Stefani has been known to star on The Voice from time to time, she has not yet been confirmed for an upcoming return. Instead, the upcoming 14th season of the show will include Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Alicia Keys, and new coach Kelly Clarkson.