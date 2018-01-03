‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Rumor: The Other Force Ghost That Urged Luke To Come To Crait

Every fan has likely seen Star Wars: The Last Jedi by now and so many of them have started looking for anything that will help them learn more about the film and what Star Wars: Episode 9 could have in store.

Some have begun to turn to the official The Art of Star Wars: The Last Jedi book, which contains a bunch of concept arts that did not make it to the final cut.

One intriguing artwork features Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) back in Ahch-To meditating inside a cave. Behind him is a menacing hooded figure with a red aura and glowing eyes. It is understood that this entity is a Force ghost, and not a friendly one too, unlike what Star Wars fans are traditionally used to.

The ever-ardent Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Bastion of Kuul speculates that the scene depicted in the Star Wars: The Last Jedi concept art takes place after Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) killed Snoke and that supposed Force ghost is no other than the seven-foot tall humanoid.

In the canon Star Wars lore, however, it has been made clear that the Sith could not transform into Force ghosts. However, it has been pointed out time and again by Disney and Lucasfilm that Snoke is not a Sith, but only a powerful dark side user.

Bastion of Kuul believes that the dark side part of the island Luke is on, the one that Rey (Daisy Ridley) jumped into in Star Wars: The Last Jedi to find answers about her parents, is either seducing him by taking such form if not using a specific but unidentified dark sider for it or that Snoke reached out to him.

How he managed to do so in the case of the latter, the Star Wars analyst points to the confrontation scene at Snoke’s throne room, where he extracts the information about Luke’s whereabouts from Rey’s mind. It was indicated he knew he was on Ahch-To when he tells her that the First Order will go to that island to finish Luke off after they kill her.

Bastion of Kuul believes that Snoke’s apparition taunted the old Jedi master, telling him that any attempt to take down the First Order will be useless and that the Resistance will meet its doom at the hands of his nephew—the same individual he tried to kill and the monster that he created.

He learned that Rey’s plan to turn Ben Solo back to the light, which he already believed will not go the way she thinks, went awry and that Kylo Ren is more vicious and evil than ever. It could be what ultimately led him to come to the aid of the Resistance on Crait at the last-minute through Force projection.

The popular Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Star Wars Theory, on other hand, speculates that the Force ghost could just simply be the Sith who owns the ancient kyber crystal amalgamated in the necklace that Luke keeps, as revealed in the official Star Wars: The Last Jedi visual dictionary.

This entity may have just come or was summoned by the Jedi master to help him broaden his understanding of the Force beyond what he knew about it from the Jedi order.

This would mean that Star Wars: The Last Jedi was planning on bringing to canon the Sith’s ability to become Force ghosts. This is not a long shot since the film has introduced a lot of new things that fans never knew about it.

While this plan appears to have been scrapped, it could always be revisited in Star Wars: Episode 9 as a way to bring Snoke in some form. For now, however, nothing is set in stone yet.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in theaters now.