Who Are The Most Likely Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Wedding Crashers?

Unlike a normal wedding for commoners, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry as the bride and groom won’t be the only ones creating their guest list. Because it is a state wedding of sorts, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and even parliament (including Prime Minister Theresa May) will have a say in who attends the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and who is left out. The list of those getting a Meghan Markle, Prince Harry invitation caps at 800, and already rumors have started about who won’t get an invitation, but might show up in London anyway.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Wedding Plans Are Underway

As the wedding plans are coming together, it is thought that Meghan Markle’s status is being elevated as she gets baptized in the Church of England (Markle was raised a Catholic), and gets a title before her wedding to Prince Harry (much like Antony Armstrong-Jones did in season 2 of The Crown before marrying Princess Margaret).

Many fans have been wondering whether Meghan Markle will be Princess Meghan after she marries Prince Harry, and the answer to that question is a no, Meghan Markle will never be Princess Meghan.

“Under the British monarchy, the title ‘princess’ only applies to those who are born into the title (e.g., Princess Charlotte). When Kate Middleton married Prince William in 2011, she became Her Royal Highness, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William added Duke of Cambridge to his own title.”

It is thought by royal watchers that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will get the titles the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Will The Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Wedding Have Wedding Crashers?

Cheat Sheet has revealed that the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will have the highest security of any royal event to date because several people have suggested that the lack of an invitation won’t stop them from showing up in London for the weekend of the wedding. In other words, there are rumors that there might be some wedding crashers for the big day of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, ex-wife of Prince Andrew, and mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, was left off the guest list for the wedding of Kate Middleton and Prince William, and it’s a fair bet that she will suffer the same fate for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Sarah Ferguson or Fergie as she is known, is said to be greatly disliked by Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip for her wild behavior, but could that include being a royal wedding crasher?

Family Members Of Meghan Markle Say They Will Come Without An Invite

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle both have family members who could possibly rush the gates at a royal wedding, and Meghan Markle’s nephew, TJ Dooley, has said that invitation or not, he’s planning to show up.

“I’d probably come to the UK for the wedding — even if I’m not invited. I am thrilled.”

Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Grant, has been speaking out about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, and not in a positive way, threatening to write a tell-all called The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister. For this reason and more, Grant is unlikely to be invited to the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Samantha Grant has publicly said that she still expects to come to the wedding of her half-sister Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

How Will The Conflict Between Donald Trump And Barack Obama Influence The Guest List?

While there are said to be conflicts behind the scenes about the friendship of President Barack Obama and Prince Harry about inviting the Obama family and not Donald Trump, it’s unlikely that Obama or Trump would crash the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, says the Washington Post.

And while it is also unlikely that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner would crash the royal wedding, Ivanka Trump has been seen by the public as fishing for an invitation to the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Ivanka Trump tweeted her best wishes to Markle and Prince Harry.

“Wishing Meghan and Prince Harry a lifetime of love, laughter and happiness together. I have no doubt that this couple will do extraordinary things, both individually and collectively. Congratulations!”

After Ivanka Trump tweeted to Markle and Prince Harry that she wishes them the best, Twitter lit up, telling Ivanka that she’s not getting an invitation.

“There’s nothing you could tweet that would get you an invite.”

Another person tweeted that Ivanka only has her father Donald Trump to blame for her empty mailbox.