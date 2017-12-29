‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill And Liam Brawl – Father And Son At Each Other’s Throats

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from this week’s soap magazines feature photos of the violent altercation between Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). There’s no new B&B on either Friday, December 29 or Monday, January 1, so fans of the CBS soap will have to wait until Tuesday to see more on this storyline. On Tuesday’s new episode of Bold, Liam demands to know why Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) ran a paternity test, and everything collapses after that.

Steffy Admits Cheating With Bill

Bold spoilers tell us there’s no way that Steffy can deny she ran the DNA test since Liam has the proof in his hands. And the only reason to run a paternity test is if there’s doubt about who is the father of your baby. Liam has Steffy cornered, and she decides to unburden herself and shed the guilt she’s been carrying all these weeks. Not only does Steffy tell Liam she slept with someone the night of their big fight, but she admits it was his dad, Dollar Bill.

Other B&B spoilers from the soap magazines for next week have actor Scott Clifton revealing that Liam feels “utter devastation” at finding the test in his wife’s purse. It’s a one-two punch as Steffy first admits to cheating and then tells him the mystery man is his father. Clifton says Liam experiences “wave after wave of betrayal” in the latest Soap Opera Digest. Liam will storm out of the house and isn’t taking Steffy’s calls, but it’s not too hard to figure out where he’s going.

Did you catch the new original song at the end of today's episode? The romantic ballad "End of Time" played as Steffy daydreams about her future life with Liam and their child. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/XqElGGidkM — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 28, 2017

Liam Confronts And Attacks Bill

Over at Spencer Publications, new Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from SheKnows Soaps say that Bill tells Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) that Liam must never know about his passion for Steffy, but by then, it’s too late. Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) stops by on Wednesday, January 3 and quizzes Bill on what he knows about Steffy’s pregnancy. Then, the next day, Bold spoilers for Thursday, January 4 promise that Liam shows up at his dad’s office and knocks him out of his CEO chair.

Liam is ready to pummel his dad to death over sleeping with Steffy, but Liam should have known better. Not only is Bill a bigger guy than Liam, but he’s not above fighting dirty. A new B&B spoilers photo from this week’s soap mags show that Bill has furious Liam in a chokehold on the floor of his office. Liam’s got emotions on his side, but Bill isn’t going to let Liam do any damage to either of them. But Bill can’t hold Liam down forever, and his tortured son runs off to stew in his rage over Steffy and Bill’s betrayal.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Steffy confronts Dollar Bill on whether or not he used her to exact revenge on Liam. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/aueLc8Jg47 pic.twitter.com/dYttm4v6YS — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 27, 2017

Bill Regrets Tampering With Paternity Test

New Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Bill convinced Steffy’s doctor to change the paternity results to ensure Liam was named the father. But since Liam and Steffy broke up, will Bill regret tampering with the paternity test? Both Bill and the doctor were concerned with Steffy’s emotional state and how it might impact her pregnancy, so at the time, giving her reassurance seemed logical. However, if Bill is the biological father, as B&B rumors tease, he’ll want the truth revealed.

After the dust settles from Bill and Liam’s physical altercation, Bill wants to know whether there’s hope for Steffy and Liam’s marriage. If they’re done, then Bill will want to claim Steffy for himself. Other recent Bold spoilers indicate that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will fight over Liam, and that means he’s done with Steffy. Also next week, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) shows up to give Bill a beatdown for sleeping with Steffy. Will Bill get the better of Ridge, too?

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Steffy's doctor asks an important question about her DNA test and Thorne pays a visit to Katie. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/SxTLczwsea pic.twitter.com/0Ix4fd6vNm — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 28, 2017

What’s Next For Liam?

If the baby is Bill’s, then Dollar Bill will pursue Steffy so they can have a happily ever after with their child whether she likes it or not. That leaves Liam at loose ends. With the reveal of Bill and Steffy’s cheating, B&B rumors predict Liam can’t stay at Spencer Publications since he hates his father now. Some Bold fans suggested on social media that Liam needs to take back the “World’s Best Dad” trophy he gave Bill for Christmas. Liam will have two women ready to comfort him, but he’ll need a new job.

Will Liam wind up helping Sally run Spectra Fashions? He can’t go near Forrester Creations or Spencer Publications because of the double betrayal, so this opens up new professional avenues for Liam as well. Catch up now on the B&B spoilers for the week of January 1-5 and Ridge bringing Hope back to LA on January 8. Check back soon for all the latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and news.