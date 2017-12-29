‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Rumor: Snoke’s True Form Was Not In The Film, Big Scene Was All Planned

Two weeks since Star Wars: Episode 8 — The Last Jedi hit the cinemas, the discussions about the turn of events in the film continue.

Warning: There are Last Jedi spoilers ahead, so please proceed with caution if you haven’t seen the film yet.

Always a subject of these conversations is Snoke. Many believe the former First Order leader is not as dead as the movie made it look like and that he will be back more powerful than ever in Star Wars: Episode 9, which will be written and directed by J.J. Abrams, who created the character for Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The popular and ever-reliable Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Star Wars Theory is back at it again with new details about Snoke that suggest there is more to that death scene than is being let on.

The new information was picked up by him from the official Star Wars: The Last Jedi visual dictionary, where it is indicated that Snoke’s true form is one thing he likes to keep to himself. The description of the character reads as follows.

“Though his name is known to the galaxy and his reputation as a Supreme Leader of the First Order precedes him, few have ever seen Snoke in the flesh. He obscures himself with distance, being forever unreachable save for a select few who can contact him directly. Even under such circumstances, Snoke disguises his true nature. Whatever frailties have broken his body are dwarfed by his immense size at which he typically projects his form.”

The keyword here is “projects,” especially after the big shockers in Star Wars: The Last Jedi about new Force powers and abilities that fans saw for the first time in the film.

The visual dictionary also mentions that Snoke’s physical skills have faded, but his Force-aided abilities to persuade, manipulate, and perceive are “tremendous.”

It is no secret that Snoke is very powerful with the Force. This is how he bridged Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) in the first place, so it should not be a stretch for him to project himself like Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) did in the final act of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Add to that the new information from the official visual dictionary indicating that he is one to conceal his true nature. Additionally, Force wielders can project themselves at great distances and can make themselves tangible at will (Luke even made himself look younger and produced a projection of the lightsaber he did not have at the time).

From the looks of it, the Star Wars villain is the type who is too careful, and with his Force skills mostly having to do with the power of the mind, it is possible that the version of Snoke in his throne room in Star Wars: The Last Jedi could have been nothing but an elaborate projection and his “death” is just one massive show he did as part of a grander plan that could be explained in Star Wars: Episode 9.

As to how he can use the Force effortlessly while also projecting himself, which is already draining in itself, his strong dark side powers mentioned in the visual dictionary would explain that. Fans will remember a moment in Star Wars: The Last Jedi when Snoke uses the Force to remotely drag General Hux (Domhnall Gleeson) around.

Star Wars Theory believes that the possibility of Snoke being the Prime Jedi, which was hinted at in the Star Wars: The Last Jedi visual dictionary as well, would also make sense of that.

The YouTuber also points out the fact that Darth Maul, who suffered the same fate as Snoke in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, ended up alive in Star Wars Rebels, which means that in the galaxy far, far away, a character getting his body cut in half does not really mark the end of their journey. Even Force ghosts, if Snoke really is dead and turns into one, remain powerful either way. Death is a gateway to something far bigger in Star Wars.

As to what Snoke’s endgame could be, it is speculated that he was all along trying to see whether Kylo Ren will betray him and let him think he won. As indicated above, he is a cautious fellow.

Then again, one thing that Star Wars: The Last Jedi made sure fans knew is that Rey and Kylo Ren are bound to be more powerful than their masters.

As Yoda told Luke, “We are what they grow beyond. That is the true burden of all masters.”

This does not only apply to Rey but to Kylo Ren as well, which means that he can surpass his master too. However, it was established in Star Wars: The Last Jedi that Rey rises in power as Kylo Ren does and vice versa since she is his counterpart in the light.

Interestingly, Snoke could easily beat Rey in Star Wars: The Last Jedi using the Force, which meant he could have done the same to Kylo Ren. So it is safe to say that at that point in the film, Snoke is more powerful in the Force than his apprentice was. And with that in mind, it is difficult to think that he failed to see his betrayal.

Another intriguing thought by Star Wars Theory is that Snoke wanted to be killed to allow Kylo Ren to tap into his anger and get a better feel of the dark side of the Force enough to be seduced fully by it, which is what Emperor Palpatine wanted Luke to do in the original trilogy.

This could be Kylo Ren’s final test to complete his training and ultimately dispel that conflict within him once and for all. To make the results of this last, of course, Snoke would have to stay dead.

This is all pure speculation, of course. For now, as far as Star Wars: The Last Jedi is concerned, Snoke is no more. Whether this is permanent, fans will learn in two years’ time in Star Wars: Episode 9.