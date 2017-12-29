‘Little People, Big World’: Tori Roloff Turns Zach’s Christmas Gift Into A Lovely Business

Tori Roloff is now a businesswoman! The Little People, Big World star announced on Instagram that she has opened an Etsy shop, where she is selling handwritten posters and signages.

Tori, 26, is a fan of beautiful calligraphy and she has previously posted her artwork on social media. Now, the reality star and former preschool teacher has turned her hobby into a full-fledged business!

“I finally opened an Etsy shop!!!! I am starting with digital files! You can download and print and then frame for decorations in your home!”

Tori’s work reflects her girly, laid-back personality. It’s also inspired by her son, baby Jackson. Most of her downloadable designs are catered for young moms like her, who may be looking for framed signages for their new homes. Tori also shows her faith through her designs, which often include Scripture verses. Most of the items in her Etsy shop are priced between $5 to $7 only.

For now, only digital files of her beautiful creations are for sale. But Tori announced that she will be taking custom orders in the future. She posted her previous works, such as the rustic wooden frame she gave her sister-in-law Audrey Roloff before baby Ember’s birth. Written on it is a Bible verse which reads, “She is more precious than rubies,” a perfect gift for a mom who’s expecting a baby girl!

Tori was inspired to start her own calligraphy business when her husband, Zach Roloff, gave her an iPad Pro on Christmas. After receiving the new gadget, the LPBW star took to Instagram Stories to thank Zach. She also revealed that she couldn’t stop scribbling the moment she opened her present.

Tori Roloff isn’t the only Little People, Big World family member who has her own business on the side. In fact, it seems that everyone in the Roloff family is business-minded! Matt and Amy Roloff have their pumpkin patch, plus a few other ventures including Matt’s books and Amy’s pastries. Jeremy and Audrey Roloff run a couples blog where they also sell a marriage journal and other items. In addition, Audrey has her successful “Always More” lifestyle brand which carries t-shirts, caps, accessories, and more recently, baby onesies.

Audrey Roloff was one of the first to congratulate and encourage her sister-in-law on her new project. Replying to Tori’s post, Audrey left several clapping hands emojis and stated, “finally!”

“Haha girl, I need your guidance!!!” Tori sweetly replied.

Tori and the rest of the Little People, Big World family spent Christmas day at Matt Roloff’s home. The new grandpa was happy to celebrate the holiday with little Jackson and baby Ember. According to Matt, this Christmas was the best one he’s had in years, thanks to the two new Roloff babies.

Little People, Big World is expected to air a new season next year.