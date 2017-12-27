New Year’s Eve TV Schedule: Watch The Ball Drop, Ring In 2018 From Your Couch With These NYE Specials

If New Year’s Eve parties aren’t your thing, there are plenty of live TV specials that will keep you entertained with performances by your favorite music artists, celebrity appearances, and, of course, the exciting countdown to 2018. Hours before the iconic ball drops in New York’s Time Square, several networks will air live New Year’s Eve specials as we say goodbye to 2017.

So, chill the champagne, grab a blanket, and get ready to ring in 2018 with these New Year’s Eve specials. And, yes, flipping back and forth between specials like New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest and CNN’s Live 2018, hosted by Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, is completely acceptable. Just make sure you’re tuned to one channel a few minutes before midnight so you don’t miss the moment we say, “3-2-1-Happy New Year” when the Times Square Ball drops.

New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest (ABC)

ABC Television Network / Disney ABC Press

It’s been five years since Dick Clark died, but his memory lives on with ABC’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special that is currently hosted by Ryan Seacrest. Mariah Carey will headline the show live from New York City, with additional performances by Brittany Spears, Nick Jonas, Florida Georgia Line, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Kelly Clarkson, and a slew of other pop music stars. The celebration begins at 8 p.m. ET on your local ABC channel, with a 30-minute break for the news at 11 p.m.

CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live 2018

CNN News anchor Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, the host of Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, will co-host the network’s New Year’s Eve Live special. The show begins at 8 p.m. ET and will continue into the wee hours of 2018 with hosts Brooke Baldwin and Don Lemon taking over the co-hosting duties at 12:30 a.m. ET.

Austin City Limits Hall of Fame New Year’s Eve (UNC-TV)

The ACL Hall of Fame New Year’s Eve special, hosted by Chris Isaak, will air on UNC-TV starting at 11 p.m. According to the News & Observer, the show will feature music from Neko Case, Raul Malo, Ry Cooder, Brandi Carlile, and Trombone Shorty. In addition to musical performances, musicians Roy Orbison, Rosanne Cash, and the Neville Brothers will be inducted into the Austin City Limits Hall of Fame.

New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square (FOX)

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Steve Harvey will host a New Year’s Eve special on FOX special starting at 8 p.m. ET on December 31. Harvey will be in Times Square in New York City along with a yet-to-be-announced lineup of celebrity guests and performers. The show will air from 8 – 10 p.m. ET and pick up again from 11 – 12:30 AM ET/PT after a one-hour break.