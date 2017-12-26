Jinger Duggar Wears Ripped Pants And Admires Christmas Lights, Doesn’t Spend Holiday With Family

For the second year in a row, Jinger Duggar didn’t spend Christmas with her family in Arkansas. However, she managed to have a happy holiday far away from the hustle and bustle of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s house full of people.

For one thing, Jinger Duggar was able to wear pants without having to worry about her parents judging her wardrobe choice. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s strict dress code includes a pants ban for female members of the family, but the Duggar girls and their husbands get to write their own clothing rules after they get married. According to one of Michelle’s TLC blog posts, she believes that God has called her to wear “feminine apparel,” which is why she prohibits her daughters from wearing pants.

Because Michelle Duggar’s religious convictions are so important to her, there’s been some speculation that the two female members of the family who have started rocking pants — Jinger and Jill — will stick to skirts and dresses whenever they visit their parents. Unfortunately, neither sister is pictured in the Christmas photos that the Duggar family shared on their Facebook page, so fans still don’t know whether their theory is right or wrong.

What they do know is that Jinger Duggar wore ripped jeans while looking at Christmas lights. On Christmas Day, she shared a photo of a yard decorated with a small army of fictional characters covered in twinkling lights. They included Olaf the snowman from Frozen, Big Bird from Sesame Street, and various Star Wars characters.

A winter wonderland!???? A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Dec 25, 2017 at 6:48pm PST

Jessa Duggar confused some fans with her response to the photo.

“Wow, yall’s yard looks fantastic. You must’ve worked for days,” she wrote.

This prompted many of Jinger’s followers to ask her if the house pictured in the photo really belongs to her and Jeremy. However, Jessa’s post included a laughing emoji, which indicated that she was just joking.

“Seriously tho, yall are adorable!’ she later added.

Jeremy Vuolo also shared a video of the decorated house on Twitter, and he made it pretty clear that it belongs to someone else.

Someone seems to especially enjoy this particular time of year ???? Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/5egX2O1L99 — Jeremy Vuolo (@Jeremy_Vuolo) December 26, 2017

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar didn’t reveal where they were when they went out to look at Christmas lights, but it’s evident that they spent at least part of Christmas Eve at their home in Laredo, Texas. On Sunday, the church where Jeremy preaches shared his Christmas Eve sermon live on its Facebook page. Jinger also revealed that she was not in Arkansas with her family when she responded to an Instagram video that Josiah Duggar shared on Christmas Eve. In the video, some members of the Duggar family are singing Christmas carols.

“Wish we were able to join you all,” Jinger wrote.

On Christmas Day, Jeremy Vuolo shared a photo of himself and Jinger celebrating the holiday in a home with glass violins hanging on the wall. As reported by the International Business Times, Jeremy’s mother Diana is a professional violinist, so the photo was likely taken at her home in Pennsylvania.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo also spent last Christmas with his family. He revealed this in a Facebook post about the Christmas sing-a-long that he and Jinger attended at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

Many married couples alternate which of their families they spend Christmas with each year, but Jeremy’s Instagram followers don’t think Jinger looks upset about missing out on celebrating Jesus’ birthday with her family for the second year in a row.

“You guys look so happy!” read one response to his photo.

“Merry Christmas to a wonderful couple,” wrote another fan. “Keep doing things your own way!”