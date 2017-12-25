‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Christian’s Paternity Scoop Brings Chelsea To Miss Her Life With Adam

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Chelsea will find herself missing her husband, Adam, after the truth about Christian’s paternity comes out. She has been keeping the scoop away from Nick (Joshua Morrow), causing her to worry about the eventual fallout with him.

When Paul (Doug Davidson) presumed that Adam (Justin Harley) died in the cabin blast, fans believed that somehow Victor’s (Eric Braeden) youngest son got away. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that many felt he may have gotten on the airplane and left his family so they wouldn’t join him and put their lives in danger.

Young and the Restless spoilers have hinted that Adam could be returning soon. According to Soap Central, Victor threatened to reveal the truth of Christian’s paternity to Nick if Chelsea didn’t allow him access to Connor during the holiday season.

For a minute, Chelsea was ready for Nick to learn the truth. Young and the Restless spoilers state that she almost felt relieved he would find out the truth. However, she knew that if he discovered Christian wasn’t his biological son, he would piece it together that she knew about it all this time and kept it from him. Chelsea believes if Nick finds out about his son’s paternity, he would break up with her for lying to him.

Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nick will find out the truth in a few weeks. However, it won’t be Victor who tells him. Victor keeps his promise and doesn’t tell Nick anything.

Victor and Chelsea discuss Nick and the paternity secret. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Chelsea believes that Nick should know about his son’s paternity, and she wants Victor’s advise on how to tell him. Victor cautions against telling him as he believes Nick would end his relationship with her and spiral downward.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Nick will overhear the whole conversation and confronts Chelsea about it. Chelsea’s shocked and not sure what to say. Will she deny it and come up with a lie or admit the truth?

After Nick finds out, Chelsea finds herself missing Adam more than ever. She never felt unloved by Adam, even when he was angry. With Nick, she has a feeling that he could turn on her and leave her at any moment.

Young and the Restless seems to be dropping hints daily that Adam could return to Genoa City shortly.